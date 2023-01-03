Read full article on original website
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition - Exclusive Launch Trailer
There is No Light: Enhanced Edition, alongside its free Soul Harvest update, will be available on PC today, January 7, 2023. Watch the slick new trailer for the action-adventure RPG to see what to expect in the latest update, which features the ability to obtain and upgrade 14 new abilities from defeated bosses.
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
Gran Turismo Movie Teaser Trailer
The Gran Turismo movie is in the works and we've got our first sneak peek at what is coming around the bend. Take a look at this tease from director Neil Blohmcamp from CES 2023.
Genshin 3.4 Release Date and Details
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 is an upcoming Genshin Impact patch. In addition to the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao, this patch will also continue to provide updates for the Genius Invokation TCG as well as updates for Sumeru's desert map. Genshin Impact 3.4 Livestream Time and Date. The Genshin Impact...
Knockout City - Official TMNT Villains Event Trailer
Knockout City's TMNT Villains event kicks off on January 10, 2023, featuring iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise villains Bebop and Rocksteady, along with the Foot Clan. Check out the latest Knockout City trailer to see what to expect with this TMNT Villains event for the team-based multiplayer action game, including the TMNT Villains Bundle and more.
Genshin Alhaitham Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Alhaitham is a new Genshin Impact character who is set to become playable in the upcoming Version 3.4 update. He is a 5-star sword user, who uses the power of Dendro. Officially showcased in the Version 3.4 special program, Alhaitham has a "calm and clear" mind, preferring to use logic over emotions - occasionally seeming a little insensitive to others, but as he isn't particularly sociable, he isn't overly concerned about this. Here's everything we know about Alhaitham's release date, skills, and abilities.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Jan 5
Along with Overwatch 2's first brand-spanking new Seasonal Mode, Battle for Olympus, a host of new hero updates and bug fixes have snuck their way into the Overwatch 2 Patch on January 5, 2023. On this page of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, you can find the full patch notes...
Pokemon Go Quality Quills Special Research Story
The fun of Pokemon Go's January 2023 Community Day does not end with simply catching Chespin. Take a deeper dive and help Professor Willow discover the Pokemon culprit behind the sudden appearance of many broken rocks. Purchase the Quality Quills Special Research Story for $1.00 USD to access this Special...
Coral Island Wiki Guide
Joko works as a carpenter on Coral Island alongside his wife Dinda. They live together in the same home as the carpenter's shop with their son Archie and nephew Surya.
Pokemon Go Field Research January 2023
Check out the page below for a comprehensive breakdown of all Field Research tasks for January 2023 in the Season of Mythical Wishes, along with their requirements and rewards. Field Research tasks are acquired via spinning a Pokestop, so you'll potentially need to take a trip to collect them. Pokestops...
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: Check Out 7 Brutal New Weapons – IGN First
If you’ve played the demo then you already know this, but Team Ninja’s upcoming game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, well, hard! With a focus on acrobatic Chinese martial arts, wielding weapons in Wo Long may make you feel like a badass, but enemies will quickly bring you back down to earth. To help you gear up for the battle ahead, IGN spoke with Team Ninja to learn about the strengths and disadvantages of some of the game’s weapon types. While Wo Long is still two months away from release (it’s out on March 3, including on Xbox Game Pass), it’s never too early to start preparing.
Search Rogue Camp for Lisa
Start by driving to the area marked on your map. Walk towards the yellow circle/fog on your map. There, you’ll find a locked house. Go around to the front where the blue truck is and then push the truck out of the way.
All Genshin Impact Codes 3.4 Livestream January 2023
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive, including Version 3.4 livestream codes. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
Safe Codes
Throughout The Last of Us Part 1, you'll discover locked safes that require you to find hidden notes that provide the correct combination in order to open them. Safe code notes are often found in the same area, so if you see a safe that requires a combination, look around the surrounding area for a note. These safes will often reward you with parts and ammunition. Below is a complete list of all four safe code locations that can be found in The Last of Us.
Now You See It
Run to your bike and drive to the marker i.e back to Iron Mike’s Camp. A cutscene will play and Addy will talk to you about Boozer. Next, walk to the marker on your map with Skizzo. A cutscene will play between the two of you in which Skizzo hatches a plan to get some medicine for the camp.
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
Dead Island 2 - Official Meet the Slayers: Ryan Trailer
Watch the trailer to meet Ryan, one of the slayers in the upcoming game Dead Island 2. Check it out to learn about the character. Dead Island 2 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on April 28, 2023.
Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy Have Gotten Massive Preorder Discounts
Okay so here's the gravy; there's a big sale on at eBay at the moment with code NEW15 which can take an extra 15% off your order. That's good, but here's what makes it better; it can be used on preorders via discount gaming retailer The Game Collection. We all...
Warrior's Spirit
The Yashiro commission won't get outdone by these other events as they themselves will handle a martial arts competition! This event will pit you against other challengers but you won't be able to use visions or elements at all. The fight will be decided using only your sword!. Interested in...
