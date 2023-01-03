ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: University of Louisiana system's revenues were down, expenses were up in 2022

By Victor Skinner
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRvuj_0k2GoIyY00
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the largest school in the nine-campus University of Louisiana system. Facebook / University of Louisiana at Lafayette﻿

(The Center Square) — The University of Louisiana System’s total expenses were up while revenues were down in fiscal year 2022, due in part to student enrollment declines and student loan forgiveness, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the University of Louisiana System last week that shows the system’s overall net position went from negative $73 million on June 30, 2021 to a positive $21 million on June 30, 2022, a roughly 129% increase.

Total system revenues exceeded expenses by $94 million, down from about $155 million the year prior, as student enrollment decline reduced revenues from tuition and fees by $34 million, according to the report.

The system collected more than $555 million in student tuition and fees, net of scholarship allowances of $209 million, the LLA reports.

"In the prior year, State appropriations were reduced and partially replaced by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, and in the current year, the State appropriations were restored," the report read. "Also, in 2022, additional State appropriations were provided for formula adjustments, faculty pay increases, mandated cost increases, and additional one-time appropriations were provided."

Operating revenues increased by about 5.5% to $954 million in FY 2022 as a result of increases in state and federal grants, auxiliary enterprise revenues, and offset by the decrease in tuition. Operating expenses dropped by 1.6% to $1.46 billion over the year prior.

The system’s nonoperating revenue declined by $188 million in FY 2022, or 36.2%, due to a Historically Black Colleges and Universities Loan Forgiveness Program that eliminated significant debt at Grambling State University, and hurricane insurance recovery funds for McNeese State University.

"Nonoperating revenues (expenses) fluctuate depending upon levels of State appropriations, interest earnings/expense, and other nonoperating revenue. The change in nonoperating revenues minus nonoperating expenses amounted to $560 million in 2022 from $694 million in 2021 and is attributable to decreases in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, investment loss in 2022 compared to investment income in 2021, and debt relief provided by the HBCU Loan Forgiveness Program during 2021 and insurance recoveries received during 2021."

The nonoperating expenses were offset by a 49.5% increase in state appropriations.

The system’s total assets decreased by 1.6% to $2.74 billion, while total liabilities decreased by 16.9% to $2.6 billion, according to the report.

The system’s total net bond debt was $664 million at the end of FY 2022, down about $19 million from FY 2021.

The total net pension liability for the system was more than $1.2 billion, while obligations for other post employment benefits totaled $926 million at the end of FY 2022. Total system liabilities was $3.1 billion, according to the report.

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms

Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama’s unemployment insurance taxes plunging

(The Center Square) – Employers in Alabama will have significant changes in unemployment insurance taxes this year. The state’s Department of Labor announced Friday that employers will have a 54% reduction in the form of a tax cut to 2023 unemployment insurance taxes as the state has moved into the lowest tax rate schedule. “Following the economic uncertainty and the record-breaking amount of unemployment compensation benefits paid out during the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15% in 2022

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15% increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas gross production tax collections, which jumped by 70.9% to $1.98 billion in 2022, according to the report. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024

(The Center Square) – New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33% minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Louisiana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana audit finds issues with agency that provides benefits for state employees

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Office of Group Benefits filed inaccurate financial reports for the fifth consecutive year in 2022, due in part to the lack of an "effective review and reconciliation process," according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a report last week that examined the fiscal year 2022 financial information, reporting and compliance at the Office of Group Benefits, which provides health and life insurance benefits to state employees, retirees, and dependents. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana

Approximately Half a Million Dollars in Extra Grant Payments Awarded to Movie Theaters Affected by the Pandemic Across Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has provided extra grant payments to movie theaters across the state as part of the second wave of financing for cinemas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina's McMaster introduces $36.4B budget proposal

(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released his Executive Budget recommendations on Friday, which included $500 million each for the state’s rainy-day fund, the Department of Transportation and the state’s Economic Development grants. In total, the budget recommendation amounts to $36.4 billion in spending, up $1.7 billion from the 2022 budget. That spending includes $11.4 billion from the state’s general fund, $11.7 billion in federal funds and $13.3 billion from other funds. ...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000

(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
GEORGIA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Folwell returns $519K to North Carolina Board of Education

(The Center Square) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell on Thursday returned more than a half-million dollars to the state Board of Education stemming from an old insurance policy. Folwell presented a check for $519,029.16 from a former Prudential Financial group life insurance plan to North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt at the state Board of Education meeting on Thursday. The money came from shares of stock issued in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

‘A Springfield setup,’ Illinois lawmakers advancing $12,000 pay raises as part of $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers are looking to give themselves a $12,000 raise with a bill that spends more than $1.7 billion of taxpayer money. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1720. The measure now goes to the Illinois Senate, which returns Sunday evening. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers and executive agency directors, the measure puts...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Montana

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Rhode Island

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. While this latest figure represents a modest 6% increase over estimates from the five-year period ending in 2020, for most Americans, any increase in income has been wiped out by...
GLENWOOD, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy