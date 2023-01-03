ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: Video shows Rep. Jim Jordan questioning witness, no criminal charges levied

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Mm4E_0k2GoERe00

The claim: Video shows witness being immediately charged with a crime after lying to Rep. Jim Jordan

The caption of a Dec. 26, 2022, Facebook video claims it shows a congressional witness being charged with a crime immediately after lying to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

"Garland's witness tries to LIE to Jim Jordan over Hunter's deal...faces CHARGE INSTANTLY," reads the post's caption.

Text atop the video claims it was captured a day earlier, on Dec. 25. The video was viewed 17,000 times in a week.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

Our rating: False

The video shows Jordan and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., questioning Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen. Jordan mentions the president's son, Hunter Biden, only in passing, and no one is shown being charged with a crime. Despite the video's Dec. 25 label, the footage was captured months earlier.

Video shows national security hearing

The video shows a July 28, 2022, congressional hearing about national security threats. In the video, Jordan and Cicilline question Olsen about the Department of Justice's actions with regard to domestic terrorism investigations. At no point in the video does Olsen, or anyone else, appear to be charged with a crime.

Jordan mentions Biden in passing when he asks Olsen if he knows a man named Timothy Thibault. Olsen claims Thibault had information about Hunter Biden. Biden is not mentioned again in the video.

Thibault is a retired FBI agent that some Republican lawmakers have claimed interfered in the FBI investigation of the president's son .

This style of misinformation, in which a misleading caption is paired with a legitimate video, is called "false framing," Mike Caulfield , a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, previously told USA TODAY .

While the caption is obviously wrong if someone watches the entire video, “the majority of people scroll past these with the sound off," Caulfield said. “The fact it autoplays silently makes it engaging, without undermining the (inaccurate) framing.”

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Fact check: Video shows GOP senator questioning FBI director, not releasing Hunter Biden documents

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Video shows Rep. Jim Jordan questioning witness, no criminal charges levied

Comments / 249

Viva Satire!
3d ago

More Bullxxxx from Trump Supporters who project Trump's crimes onto Hunter Biden, to avoid admitting that they were conned by Trump for their racism and bigotry, to help him get richer. "Forbes-Trump's Business Hauled In $2.4 Billion During Four Years'Jul 19, 2021 — Trump's Business Hauled In $2.4 Billion During Four Years He Served As President ... Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business."

Reply(34)
178
Curtis Hester
3d ago

say what! for lying to Jim Jordan! Jim Jordan has been lying every since I can remember being apart of Donald Trump cult! he is the one that needs to be charged

Reply(12)
127
Pete Borchmann
3d ago

Hunter never worked for our Government and he didn't receive 2 billion dollars from Saudi Arabia like Kushner did!Jordan is grasping and trying to deflect from the Trump and fellow GOP insurrectionists to somehow paint this Hunter conspiracy theory, but just like the COVID-19 conspiracy theories, it will go no where!It's only going to show how inept the leadership is in the GOP and what they'll do to cover-up their own crimes to the American people!

Reply(9)
98
Related
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Visits Kevin McCarthy’s Office to ‘Rub It In’

Former Metropolitan Police Department cop Michael Fanone showed up at the Capitol on Wednesday to watch the mess unfolding among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy’s flailing bid to become House speaker. After three separate votes failed to secure him the speakership Tuesday, another vote was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, and McCarthy was accused by his GOP foes of “squatting” in the speaker’s office. With McCarthy holed up inside, Fanone—who previously called McCarthy a “fucking weasel bitch” for continuing to support Donald Trump after the Capitol riot—suddenly showed up outside in the hallway, saying, “I heard he was having some trouble,” according...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Be ‘Behind Bars’ After Bragging She ‘Would’ve Won’ Jan. 6 (Video)

”If you and I had done this, engaged in this in any way, we would be facing charges,“ Whoopi said. The hosts of “The View” were once again disgusted with Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday morning, after the congressman recently claimed that she and Steve Bannon “would’ve won” the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, if they had planned it. Host Whoopi Goldberg even questioned why Greene is not in jail after saying so.
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

740K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy