Our Place has the uber-popular Always Pan and more stylish cookware for up to 31% off

By Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Shop this huge Our Place sale to save as much as 31% on the Reviewed-approved Always Pan and more. Our Place

A new year means it might be time to give your closet, living room or kitchen a makeover. If you want to ditch the takeout in 2023 and start cooking more often, the Reviewed-approved Always Pan can be a great addition to your collection of kitchen tools. You can get the Instagram-famous pan and more for wallet-friendly prices at Our Place right now!

For a limited time, shoppers can save as much as 31% at Our Place. With markdowns on pots, pans, dinnerware, glassware and more, the kitchen deals are endless.

For a kitchen tool that is equal parts trendy and functional, you can’t go wrong with the customer-favorite Always Pan , down from $145 to just $99 right now. The nonstick cast aluminum pan is designed to replace eight traditional cookware pieces and can be used for steaming, frying, sauteing and more. In testing , the pan conducted heat quickly and was compatible with all cooktops. We thought it was an especially good option for folks with smaller kitchens thanks to the pan’s lightweight, storage-friendly design. While the cookware is not oven safe, “if your kitchen routine involves simple, quick meals, then the standard Always Pan will do the trick,” our tester said.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen cookware for upcoming family dinners this year, the Our Place sale is serving up tasty deals you won't want to miss. Be sure to snatch the savings before this hot sale sizzles out.

The best Our Place deals

Get ready for any kind of feast with the Always Pan from Our Place. Our Place/Reviewed

