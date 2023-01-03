2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

Sun Sentinel Restaurant Inspections South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach counties. We cull through inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ordered shut for “high-priority violations,” such as improper food temperatures or dead cockroaches.

Sun Sentinel readers can browse full Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade county reports through our state inspection map , updated weekly (usually Mondays) with fresh data pulled from the Florida DBPR website.

Any restaurant that fails a state inspection must stay closed until it passes a follow-up. If you spotted a possible violation and wish to file a complaint, contact Florida DBPR here . (But please don’t contact us: The Sun Sentinel doesn’t inspect restaurants.)

Wingstop, Coconut Creek

4570 Lyons Road, Suite 104

Ordered shut: Dec. 27; reopened Dec. 28

Why: Two violations ( one high-priority ), including 43 flies landing “on walls near rear exterior door in kitchen,” “on wall behind storage rack for single-service items” and “on food storage container on drying rack” over a kitchen sink.

Flies also landed “on walls above cash register and soda machine at front counter, not in kitchen,” and “on walls in dining room.” A discovery of “13 lives flies in kitchen” forced inspectors to close the wing restaurant again after a second inspection that same day .

The next day, the state’s third inspection cleared the restaurant to reopen.

Bagel Cove Bakery and Deli, Hallandale Beach

668 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Ordered shut: Dec. 27; reopened Dec. 28

Why: Seven violations ( three high-priority ), including 26 flies landing “on wall over prep table away from kitchen” and “next to garbage can in kitchen.”

Flies were also found in a bagel packaging area, “on wall by triple sink,” “on prep table in bagel preparation area,” and on an “empty bagel rack by an exit door in kitchen.”

The state also red-flagged one employee who “cracked raw shell eggs and proceeded to grab a clean to-go plate without removing gloves nor washing hands.” Additionally, an employee’s personal beverage was spotted on a “cutting board next to cut onions.”

During the inspection, the operator sanitized the fly-tainted areas and also cleaned the kitchen’s “walls soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.” The bakery reopened the following day after a second inspection revealed no new issues.