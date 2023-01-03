ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvivI_0k2GnwsT00
Sun Sentinel Restaurant Inspections South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach counties. We cull through inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ordered shut for “high-priority violations,” such as improper food temperatures or dead cockroaches.

Sun Sentinel readers can browse full Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade county reports through our state inspection map , updated weekly (usually Mondays) with fresh data pulled from the Florida DBPR website.

Any restaurant that fails a state inspection must stay closed until it passes a follow-up. If you spotted a possible violation and wish to file a complaint, contact Florida DBPR here . (But please don’t contact us: The Sun Sentinel doesn’t inspect restaurants.)

Wingstop, Coconut Creek

4570 Lyons Road, Suite 104

Ordered shut: Dec. 27; reopened Dec. 28

Why: Two violations ( one high-priority ), including 43 flies landing “on walls near rear exterior door in kitchen,” “on wall behind storage rack for single-service items” and “on food storage container on drying rack” over a kitchen sink.

Flies also landed “on walls above cash register and soda machine at front counter, not in kitchen,” and “on walls in dining room.” A discovery of “13 lives flies in kitchen” forced inspectors to close the wing restaurant again after a second inspection that same day .

The next day, the state’s third inspection cleared the restaurant to reopen.

Bagel Cove Bakery and Deli, Hallandale Beach

668 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Ordered shut: Dec. 27; reopened Dec. 28

Why: Seven violations ( three high-priority ), including 26 flies landing “on wall over prep table away from kitchen” and “next to garbage can in kitchen.”

Flies were also found in a bagel packaging area, “on wall by triple sink,” “on prep table in bagel preparation area,” and on an “empty bagel rack by an exit door in kitchen.”

The state also red-flagged one employee who “cracked raw shell eggs and proceeded to grab a clean to-go plate without removing gloves nor washing hands.” Additionally, an employee’s personal beverage was spotted on a “cutting board next to cut onions.”

During the inspection, the operator sanitized the fly-tainted areas and also cleaned the kitchen’s “walls soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust.” The bakery reopened the following day after a second inspection revealed no new issues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coyotes master fitting into South Florida’s urban sprawl. But what’s on their menu?

John Ciccarelli and his buddy Ernest Slavis were out for an innocent Christmas Eve of Catholic Mass followed by some gambling. After worship at St. Maurice at Resurrection Catholic Church, they headed across the street to the Casino @ Dania Beach, where they expected an adrenaline rush from a good hand, not a wild animal. Around midnight, when their luck flattened, they took a break in Slavis’ ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s what snowbirds need to know about homebuying this season

It’s buying season for snowbirds, the time of year when out-of-state seasonal buyers flock to South Florida for their second home. Picking up speed in January and lasting through the spring, these next few months are the optimal home shopping time for these buyers. Here’s what seasonal buyers need to know about the state of the condo market, projects in the works and whether they might have ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK LOIS: Are there any inexpensive restaurants in Boca Raton?

Q: I protest the Sun Sentinel’s over-emphasis on the idle rich in both its real estate and entertainment features. What about us in the working classes? We subscribe to and read the paper, too. And we budget a portion of our limited resources to dining out. Now that Early Bird specials have flown away, and Happy Hours feature wines at $12 per glass, how about a piece on affordable dining ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Tiki timeout: Mai-Kai Restaurant hits roadblocks ahead of Oakland Park reopening; see photos of interior

The water-damaged kitchen is fixed, the roof is mostly replaced, and the rummy Molokai bar is primed to sling Mai Tais, but South Florida tikiholics must wait several more months before the Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show throws its grand reopening. More than a year after the damaged Mai-Kai embarked on its $8.5 million makeover, the Oakland Park landmark is partly finished but awaits ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.

Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New El Camino on the way: 4th location promises to be largest one yet

El Camino restaurants continue to spread their signature “Mexican soul food” throughout South Florida. This coming spring, the boutique chain plans to open a fourth location in the soon-to-come Restaurant Row in Boca Raton. This latest expansion promises the largest El Camino yet, with 7,000 square feet inside and 3,000 square feet outdoors, doubling the al fresco dining space of the fairly ...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Lakefront Annabelle Model Home With High-end Furnishings in Boca Raton, Florida is Asking $3.3 Million

9016 Chauvet Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9016 Chauvet Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is built in the highly desired community of Boca Bridges and has more than 5000 square feet. This home is beautifully appointed with custom window treatments, stunning chandeliers, high-end furnishings and glamorous decor throughout. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9016 Chauvet Way, please contact Lynn Schmitz (Phone: 561-504-2757) at RE/MAX Advantage Plus for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: World of Beer to shake up Royal Palm Beach; Pizza Cucinova baking in Wellington

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, Royal Palm Beach This chain emporium of craft-beer suds, wine, cocktails and pub fare plans to open its latest South Florida taproom on Jan. 31 on Southern Boulevard, roughly three miles west of the iTHINK Financial ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Warns On Water Taste Starting Sunday

City To Treat Water, May Result In Problems For Some… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton is warning customers of its water system that a disinfection process set to start Sunday will likely change the taste of water, and may […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

He worked at the Hard Rock. He helped people in recovery. Now his family wants justice in his death.

Barbara Lombardi described her brother N.John Lombardi as someone who was passionate about helping others. After a successful career in managing restaurants and in overseeing operations at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, N.John became a licensed counselor, devoting his time in recent years to working with private patients and clients at substance-abuse treatment centers throughout Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton Breaks Ground in Okeechobee, Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming broke ground yesterday- Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 -- at the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton, an entirely new casino, hotel and entertainment complex to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, located northwest of Lake Okeechobee. It is projected to open in late 2024, less than two years from the start of construction.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
CBS Miami

An insight on 'The Licking' Miami Gardens restaurant where several shot, injured outside

MIAMI- Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening. The Licking is a restaurant chain that has a number of locations around South Florida and even in Chicago. DJ Khaled is co-owner and brand ambassador for The Licking, according to a 2019 Forbes article. The restaurants are known for their "authentic Miami style food."   According to their website, the menu ranges from seafood, steak, and chicken dinners to vegetarian options.  They also sell "merch." You can purchase clothes such as hoodies, sweatpants, and even a backpack with the restaurant's brand name. 
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership

A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy