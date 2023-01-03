ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old boy dead after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
A 15-year-old boy was declared dead at Broward Health Medical Center after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon, according to Fort Lauderdale Police. Brittany Wallman/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A 15-year-old boy died after he was shot in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon.

Officers found the boy in the 1100 block of Northwest 12th Street shortly after 4 p.m. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert and later was pronounced dead there, Casey Liening, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson, said in an email Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Police did not release the boy’s name or details about the circumstances of the shooting. Their investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the police department.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

