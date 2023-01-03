Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Late Columbus school bus leads parents to call police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 38,000 Columbus City Schools students depend on the bus to get to and from school. Wednesday morning, students braced for a big change: A new bus route schedule in the middle of the school year. That meant a new bus driver, new pickup and drop off times and possibly a new bus stop location.
cwcolumbus.com
Pickerington community fear cars using neighborhood roads as shortcut can risk safety
Pickerington, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Mingo Estates are pushing for safer streets as they see their roads used for the wrong reason. Drivers are cutting through the neighborhood to avoid red lights along major roads in Violet Township. "We shouldn't have to turn every intersection into a 3,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
CPD: Voices told man to hit pedestrian with car, jump in Scioto River
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man told Columbus police that voices told him to hit a pedestrian with his car, flee the scene and jump into the Scioto River, before surrendering. According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, officers received a call on reports of a person with a gun at the 800 block […]
Columbus restaurant forced to close after car smashes into building
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Demetrius Howard and Randy Keyes had the entire 2023 planned out with their restaurant FishBurger, reeling in more customers and putting more smiles on faces. Their restaurant, which sits on East Livingston Avenue, started in October 2021. “We just put our minds together, he had a...
OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Village of Groveport Friday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road. According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office,...
Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
Columbus man fatally struck by car in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin considers $9.2 million property purchase to construct bridge over I-270
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Dublin is looking to acquire a property for a proposed bridge crossing project over Interstate 270. An ordinance on Monday’s Dublin City Council agenda would authorize appropriation of $9.2 million for the site at 4130 Tuller Road. The city’s bridge alternatives and location study identified the property as a “key parcel” for a new crossing. The initiative aims to connect the Bright Road neighborhood and the Bridge Street District.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver crashes into the Scioto River
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue crews are responding to a call of a vehicle that crashed into the Scioto River this morning. The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Route 316 east of Route 104. According to dispatchers, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle...
Pickerington police report close to 2 dozen car break-ins in 1 month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s been 445 days, but Kaylee McReynolds’s father is still with her. “His jacket, his bracelet,” she said, looking over her father’s items she is wearing. “I’m wearing his boot socks. I don’t know, you can’t put it into words. It just hurts.”
LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal said...
Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.25 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.45 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Burst pipe causes massive water damage at Marion County Courthouse
MARION, Ohio — These days, the inside of the Marion County Courthouse looks much like a strange obstacle course. Large tubes of flowing air snake in and out of doorways and along ceilings on several floors. It’s all in an effort to recover from massive water damage. Marion...
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
