Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
Why Damar Hamlin’s plight stirs thoughts of the tragedy of KC Chiefs’ Stone Johnson
As we hold Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin in our hearts and wish for his recovery, let’s also pause to appreciate the Chiefs’ Stone Johnson — whose tragic death helped create important changes.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Playing Sunday Very Clear
In the nearly three full days since Damar Hamlin's tragic on-field collapse, football fans have sent the Bills safety tons of well-wishes and prayers. This Thursday, Hamlin and his family have sent the NFL world a blessing of their own. Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke to the media ...
How to watch: Bills vs Patriots Sunday
After what's been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.
Buffalo Bills undecided about playing Week 18, all scheduling contingencies being considered
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon in Western New York to conclude the
NFL says Bills-Bengals game will not be completed as doctors outline and supporters cheer Damar Hamlin’s improvement
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, appears neurologically intact and is moving his hands and feet, doctors said Thursday, news that has drawn relief and joy from supporters nationwide days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. And his first question upon...
AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.
What needs to happen for the Bills to secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed?
The Buffalo Bills still have a chance the secure the AFC's No. 1 seed -- and it depends largely on what the Kansas City Chiefs do.
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 18
The 2022 NFL season is coming to a close, and as the calendar turns to 2023, football fans are going to have to be weaned off the sport a bit. The NFL will soon go from having 16 matchups per week to a maximum of six. Those contests will be spread out over a few days, but it still won't be anything like the marathon that is the regular season.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick doesn’t usually watch Monday night games on television. But with the Patriots preparing to play the Bills, and with New England’s playoff hopes hinging on a victory, the longtime coach happened to have the Buffalo-Cincinnati game on. That means Belichick was...
Patriots honoring Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Gillette Stadium video board
The New England Patriots are dedicating their video board at Gillette Stadium in honor of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the football field on Monday night. Multiple Patriots players, including owner Robert Kraft, have donated to Hamlin’s toy drive charity in the...
Matthew Slater credited Bill Belichick’s ‘compassion and empathy’
"This week, I’ve certainly seen the compassion and empathy — the human side, if you will — of Bill." Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care, but began to wake up on Wednesday night, according to Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has been able to communicate through writing, and hold family members’ hands at his bedside.
Look: NFL World Believes Head Coach Might Leave For TV
Last offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay was linked to Amazon Prime Video. The network had interest in him as a game analyst. McVay ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles for another season with the Rams. Well, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, McVay might get another...
nexttv.com
NFL To Acknowledge Damar Hamlin During Games This Weekend
With millions of fans following the dramatic recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, the National Football League is taking steps to acknowledge Hamlin during this weekend’s games. The league had devised...
NBC Sports
Belichick shares thoughtful perspective on Damar Hamlin situation
What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati was heartbreaking and unprecedented. But Bill Belichick -- who's been coaching in the NFL for nearly 50 years -- has a reference point for nearly everything, including the events that transpired in Monday's Bills-Bengals game. The New England Patriots head...
Scenes From the Boston Bruin’s Comeback Win in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will forever be one of the greatest days to be a Boston Bruins fan. I had been waiting for...
