ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
The Associated Press

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes. Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Matthew Slater credited Bill Belichick’s ‘compassion and empathy’

"This week, I’ve certainly seen the compassion and empathy — the human side, if you will — of Bill." Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care, but began to wake up on Wednesday night, according to Dr. Timothy Pritts of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin has been able to communicate through writing, and hold family members’ hands at his bedside.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Believes Head Coach Might Leave For TV

Last offseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay was linked to Amazon Prime Video. The network had interest in him as a game analyst. McVay ultimately decided to return to Los Angeles for another season with the Rams. Well, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, McVay might get another...
nexttv.com

NFL To Acknowledge Damar Hamlin During Games This Weekend

With millions of fans following the dramatic recovery of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday Night Football, the National Football League is taking steps to acknowledge Hamlin during this weekend’s games. The league had devised...
NBC Sports

Belichick shares thoughtful perspective on Damar Hamlin situation

What happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday night in Cincinnati was heartbreaking and unprecedented. But Bill Belichick -- who's been coaching in the NFL for nearly 50 years -- has a reference point for nearly everything, including the events that transpired in Monday's Bills-Bengals game. The New England Patriots head...
CINCINNATI, OH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy