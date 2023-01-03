Read full article on original website
Related
What You Should Know About 'Fexting'
With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
The Difference Between Secrecy And Privacy When You're In A Relationship
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Navigating the different requirements within a relationship can be challenging. You're different people who come from different backgrounds and upbringings with possibly different ideas of how a relationship should work. If one of you has been in a bad or hurtful relationship in the past, you might be unconsciously bringing hurt and trauma from that into the new dynamic as well.
Whatever Happened To Zanab Jaffrey From Love Is Blind?
"Love is Blind" Season 3 is perhaps the most dramatic, and that's considering Season 1's awkward love triangle between Barnett, Amber, and Jessica. Just like the previous two seasons, it sought to answer a singular question: Is love truly blind? Thirty contestants, under the guidance of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, date in the hopes of officially tying the knot by the end of the series. But here's where things get interesting — couples aren't allowed to meet face-to-face before getting engaged, per Netflix Tudum. Ultimately, the experiment forces connection through conversation rather than physical attraction. For some relationships, love and mutual respect just aren't enough to carry them past the altar — in fact, only a few "Love is Blind" couples are still together.
Could TikTok's 'Financial Cleanse' Help You Manage Your Money This Year?
If you're anything like us, you look to TikTok for advice on just about anything. While scrolling and watching the latest TikTok trends can be an entertaining way to kill time, the app can offer some genuinely helpful advice. If you're looking for a book recommendation, #BookTok has taken over....
Are You Or Your Partner Stonewalling?
Occasional arguments are a normal and even healthy part of any relationship, but it's when they remain unresolved or become hurtful to either you or your partner that your relationship might be in trouble. Picture this: You're in the middle of an argument where you're communicating to your partner about...
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0