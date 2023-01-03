Read full article on original website
New year, new stuff to do! Check out these things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
This weekend is “JAM” packed with awesome events. Check out The Matthews Opera House for some amazing music, or head over to The Monument and celebrate Nugget’s birthday while watching the game. JAMuary at The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center. The Matthews Opera House brings you...
Second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day coming to Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee has partnered with Main Street Square to host the second annual All Ability Ice Skating Day Saturday, Jan. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Main Street Square’s ice rink. The free event is open...
Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
Check out 13 photos, highlights and results from the Rapid City Gymnastics Triangular
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Gymnastics Triangular was held Thursday at the Rapid City High School Annex Gymnasium. Hot Springs captured both the varsity and junior varsity team titles. Featured Highlights. Addison Holdaway, RC Central – Bars. Lexy Petersen, RC Central – Vault. Jaylen Nachtigall,...
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Central High School Drama Department fundraising for trip to explore careers in theatre
RAPID CITY, S.D.–Central High School’s drama department is preparing to open their first show of 2023, “A Chorus Line,” to help pay for their big trip to the United Kingdom in June. Artistic Director of Theatre Justin Speck explains more about the performances. What is “A...
Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City
Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City
This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
Q & A: Rapid Transit Youth Ride Free program sees increase in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid Transit System says there was a significant increase in ridership for its Youth Ride Free program last year. Rapid Transit System says more than 35,000 kids rode free in 2022, up about 10 percent from the previous year. Some months were better than others, Rapid Transit System says ridership was down in April and December. Managers say they suspect the December drop can be attributed to school being out for 13 days that month.
So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota
While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
How the Innovation District corridor has grown and developed since the Rapid City Downtown Area Master Plan in 2016
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City, business and South Dakota Mines leaders have helped businesses develop and grow in the Innovation District corridor of Rapid City. This district ranges from Fifth Street to the university campus and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street, and has been designated for innovation, high-tech businesses and transformation.
South Dakota natives playing on NDSU eager to face home state SDSU in FCS Title Game
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ve heard all week what playing for a national title means to native South Dakotans on the South Dakota State roster heading into the FCS Championship. Yet there are three familiar faces at North Dakota State who will be wearing the black hat...
16 PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Stevens girls win fourth straight, Cobblers fall to Jefferson
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team is off to a strong start this season. The Raiders have won four out of their first five games. The Raiders won their fourth straight on Friday night as they rolled over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 66-28. Taaliyah Porter...
Rapid City Planning Commission OKs initial plan for Hope Center move
Rapid City, S.D. — Rapid City’s Planning Commission on Thursday approved a plan that will let the Hope Center relocate to a much larger facility. They’re currently located in a cramped building in downtown Rapid City, a block off St. Joseph Street. The new facility would be...
Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
How one local organization is working to fix childcare issues in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Local childcare, and the need for more of it, was the topic of discussion for a South Dakota think tank meeting at the Journey Museum. Early Learner South Dakota hosted the get-together Friday, inviting partners and stakeholders to unveil their Childcare Business Collaborative. Early Learner...
