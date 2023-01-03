ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Stevens High School to host Community Art Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Stevens High School has announced that they will be hosting their Community Art Show on Monday, January 9. The event will feature art, photography, music and snacks for anyone to enjoy. The art show will run from 6-7:30 p.m., and admission for the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Restaurant Week is coming to Rapid City

Restaurant Week is a great way to experience delicious food from restaurants in downtown Rapid City. The restaurants will feature limited time and unique menu items for the week-long event. A free mobile pass is available where you can view participating businesses, their specialty menus, as well as check in...
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxfalls.business

New ClubHouse hotel to build on Ramkota’s growing presence in Rapid City

This paid piece is sponsored by The Ramkota Companies. Construction has started on a much-awaited addition to the Rapid City hotel market. Sioux Falls-based The Ramkota Companies broke ground recently on a new ClubHouse Hotel & Suites, bringing a four-story, 90-room hotel scheduled to open in the spring of 2024 to the rapidly growing community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City mom is looking for her missing teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hailey Fischer went missing Nov. 29. Just 17 days before her 16th birthday. Hailey is described as a fun-loving, and happy girl who loves her animals. It started as a normal morning. Stephany Fischer, Haileys mom, went to wake up Hailey for school but Hailey...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Q & A: Rapid Transit Youth Ride Free program sees increase in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid Transit System says there was a significant increase in ridership for its Youth Ride Free program last year. Rapid Transit System says more than 35,000 kids rode free in 2022, up about 10 percent from the previous year. Some months were better than others, Rapid Transit System says ridership was down in April and December. Managers say they suspect the December drop can be attributed to school being out for 13 days that month.
KRMG

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire

FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How the Innovation District corridor has grown and developed since the Rapid City Downtown Area Master Plan in 2016

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City, business and South Dakota Mines leaders have helped businesses develop and grow in the Innovation District corridor of Rapid City. This district ranges from Fifth Street to the university campus and Kansas City Street to Omaha Street, and has been designated for innovation, high-tech businesses and transformation.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hope Center starts process to move to a larger facility January 5

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Hope Center is starting the process to relocate to a larger facility. They are currently looking at a warehouse on East Boulevard North and has the first public review of its proposal going before the Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday. The Hope Center, currently...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy