NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It is the week after the holiday season, and it feels good to be back at work. I hope you all had a peaceful season, however you decided to celebrate. I know Judy and I enjoyed our time away. The only disappointment we had was having a bit of sickness at the house; dang colds kept our new grandson from being able to join us for most of the holiday. Thank goodness for FaceTime, we were able to see him, nonetheless. His parents were just being adults who were concerned like most parents are nowadays about respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. We get it, but we also hated it.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO