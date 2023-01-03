Read full article on original website
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/6/23)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It is the week after the holiday season, and it feels good to be back at work. I hope you all had a peaceful season, however you decided to celebrate. I know Judy and I enjoyed our time away. The only disappointment we had was having a bit of sickness at the house; dang colds kept our new grandson from being able to join us for most of the holiday. Thank goodness for FaceTime, we were able to see him, nonetheless. His parents were just being adults who were concerned like most parents are nowadays about respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. We get it, but we also hated it.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper, Gabriel Testerman, has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Jonathan Robert Ziemer, 37 –...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/29/22–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
COVID-19 relief funds resulted in increased federal funding, spending for Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Thanks to COVID-19 relief funds, the City of Cheyenne was able to receive and spend significantly more federal money in 2022 than it did in previous years. During this afternoon’s work session with City Council members, an independent auditor presented the city’s 2022 financial and compliance audit report, which found that an influx of federal pandemic recovery grants raised funding acquisitions and expenditures by more than 40%.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Houghton; Svoboda; Kenyon
Thomas Dee Houghton: May 2, 1951 – January 2, 2023. Thomas (Tom) Dee Houghton, 71, entered into rest Monday, January 2, 2023, at home in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was born May 2, 1951, in Kirksville, Missouri to Virgil Lee and Catherine Rosalie Houghton. Tom was a member of St....
Richard Johnson elected as president for Cheyenne City Council, Ken Esquibel as vice president
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Richard Johnson will serve as president and Ken Esquibel as vice president of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023 following action from councilmembers this afternoon. Johnson was elected into the City Council in 2014 and served Ward III for four years. He did not seek reelection...
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Sheriff Brian Kozak takes office, fills vacant positions at Laramie County Sheriff’s Department
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Sheriff Brian Kozak took his oath of office today at 8 a.m. in the Laramie County Commissioners Board Room. The sheriff’s first official act was to swear in his new command staff to fill the vacancies of those previous supervisors who retired. These new employees underwent a background investigation completed by Wyoming State Park Rangers and met the phycological and physical testing required by state law.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue welcomes newest firefighter to its ranks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue is proud to welcome its newest firefighter, Max Stevens, to its team. Prior to his fire academy with Cheyenne Fire Rescue, FF Stevens spent two years with the Hastings (Nebraska) Fire Department. He wanted to come back and join CFR after his time...
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
City of Cheyenne to no longer accept future federal entitlement grants
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After almost 50 years, Cheyenne will no longer accept federal entitlement grants to fund local housing and community projects. During the Finance Committee’s Wednesday’s meeting, councilmembers authorized a resolution allowing the city to decline the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, Entitlement Grant and phase out of the program after 2024.
Obituaries: Garcia; Laybourn
Tiodorita Marie “Tita” Garcia: January 19, 1956 – December 31, 2022. Tiodorita “Tita” Garcia passed away at Davis Hospice after losing her courageous battle to Cancer. Tita was born on January 19, 1956 to Gilfredo and Mary Bessie Sanchez. Tita was the most positive and...
Amazon Says It Told Cheyenne Postal Service Ahead Of Time About Huge Dump Of Packages
Amazon.com provided the U.S. Postal Service in Cheyenne with a forecast of how many packages were incoming this past weekend, a spokeswoman for the company has told Cowboy State Daily. Coupled with USPS staff shortages, an influx of packages forced the closure of three post offices in Cheyenne to the...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
