Jerome Klug
Jerome ‘Knuck’ Klug, 75, a lifelong resident of Adell died unexpectedly, but peacefully at his home in. Adell, WI on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Sheboygan, WI on January 19, 1947, to Milton and Ida (Nee Buechel) Klug. He. was the 4th of 5 children....
Gerald Srock
Gerald “Jerry” John Srock born 6/22/1937 in Albert Lea, MN died peacefully in his sleep on. He married Janet Stevens on 6/9/1957. They moved to Sheboygan, WI around 1960. Jerry was. a carpenter by trade and loved all kinds of woodworking and wood crafts. He had a strong...
COVID-19 Activity Level in Sheboygan County is Up to “Medium”
After experiencing an extended period of low-level activity, COVID-19 has returned to a “Medium” level in Sheboygan and all surrounding counties. Data from the Centers for Disease Control indicates that hospitalization rates are largely behind the move up to a “Medium” level as admissions have risen nearly 25% (23.8) in the past week to 10.6 per 100,000 persons. 12 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason; there were 10 in last week’s report.
Persons Sought in Equipment Theft from Manitowoc County Farm
Authorities are looking for whoever stole farm equipment in southern Manitowoc County. The theft involves two Telemecanique Silo Unloader Remotes, each with 100 feet of extension cord. Manitowoc County Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says the theft happened sometime on New Year’s Eve from a farm on Newton Road in the Township of Liberty.
Sheboygan County Chamber Nominations Open for Chamber Champions Awards Gala in February
The annual Sheboygan County Chamber Champions’ Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday February 16 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. The Chamber members and their respective representatives are being invited to nominate businesses and organizations for awards in categories like “Manufacturer of the Year,” “Nonprofit of the Year,” “Retailer of the Year,” “Services Organization of the Year,” “Tourist Gem,” and “Safety Leader” along with a few others. Companies that have won a top award in the past two years may be nominated but are not eligible to win in the same category. All eligible nominees will be honored that evening and winners will be announced at the Chamber Champions Awards Gala.
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
14th & Erie Avenue Repair Plans Now in Place – Operations Begin Monday
After assessing what was causing settlement of the roadway at the intersection of North 14th Street and Erie Avenue in Sheboygan, the Department of Public Works has announced its plans to effect repairs to the storm sewer and pavement. The Department’s announcement on Friday stated that repairs will begin Monday,...
Fondy County K9 Makes First Major Drug Arrest
Fond du Lac County’s newest K9 officer made his first large drug arrest during a traffic stop on Wednesday. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says deputies made a traffic stop on I-41 at the Hickory Street exit on Fond du Lac’s south side around 7 p.m. with K9 Rip on hand. Rip sniffed out drugs, with a search then revealing about a pound of marijuana and a pound of cocaine. A 30-year old woman and 35-year-old man, both from Wisconsin Rapids, were told they were being arrested, but the man became agitated and resisted, repeatedly refusing commands to put his hands behind his back. That’s when K9 Rip was retrieved from the squad car. Deputies said that just his presence there resulted in cooperation of the suspect and both persons were taken into custody without further incident.
