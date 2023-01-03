Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Police Investigating Homicide; Suspect Found Deceased In Colorado
At approximately 6:52 pm on January 6, 2023, the Sheridan Police Department received a. request for a welfare check at 1511 Mydland Road #138 in Sheridan. The reporting party told police the single family mobile home dwelling had a water leak and that attempts to contact the residents were not successful.
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
Sheridan Media
California Woman Arraigned in District Court in Sheridan on Burglary Charges
An arraignment hearing for 40-year-old Nicole Goodman from Fresno, California was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Goodman, along with co-defendant Mark Anthony of Gillette, were arrested by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office on September 29, 2022, for allegedly breaking into a construction trailer in Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Resident Dead After Being Involved In Single Vehicle Wreck In Cold Snowy Weather
A Buffalo man is dead after being involved in a one vehicle roll-over about 2 weeks ago. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sometime overnight from December 21st to the 22nd, 43-year old Aaron Little Bald Eagle was traveling south in his vehicle on Mosier Gulch Road, when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the roadway.
Sheridan Media
Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession
A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
county17.com
Campbell County court will reschedule Hightman’s jury trial
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Feb. 6 date established for the beginning of a jury trial of missing Gillette resident Irene Gakwa’s fiancé will need to be rescheduled, Sixth Judicial District Court Judge James Michael Causey said today. Nathan Hightman is facing felony charges regarding intellectual and financial...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Aligned Providers Wyoming now overseeing emergency, hospitalist programs at CCH
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The new year marked a milestone for Campbell County Health with emergency department and hospitalist services now under the management of Aligned Providers Wyoming, the hospital announced Thursday. Serving more than 13 hospitals across Wyoming and Nebraska, APW is an emergency, urgent care, and hospitalist medicine...
county17.com
Over half-a-dozen domestic violence reports filed over New Year’s
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Domestic violence reports kept local law enforcement busy over New Year’s with over half-a-dozen calls between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, according to the Gillette Police Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The first call came in during the early morning hours on...
buffalobulletin.com
Wyoming sailor’s remains identified
CASPER —Experts have identified the remains of a Sheridan sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Herman Schmidt, 28, was a Navy Gunner’s Mate Third Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, a Nevada-class battleship. Schmidt’s remains were officially identified about two years ago,...
county17.com
Man charged with threatening to kill woman, kidnapping
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A preliminary hearing for a man accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and threatening to kill her on New Year’s Day has been set for Jan. 12, Campbell County court records say. Aaron Coklas, 39, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony kidnapping, and...
county17.com
Dawn Hodges joins Campbell County Health as Human Resources vice president
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Dawn Marie Hodges is joining Campbell County Health as vice president of Human Resources beginning Jan. 9, the hospital announced today. Hailing from Grand Junction, Colorado, Hodges has over 25 years of experience in human resources — most recently as administrative director of Human Resources at Grand River Hospital District in Rifle, Colorado. Staying out west was essential to both Hodges and her husband, but more important was finding a place with a strong sense of community.
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.
Wright Wyoming bison ranch, Durham Ranch, will be featured in a new documentary about the Official Mammal of the United States, the American bison. Rancher on Durham Ranch rounds up bison on horseback.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan PD Discusses Use of Force
The Sheridan Police Department has compiled Use of Force statistics for 2022, and discussed them on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program Wednesday. Captain Tom Ringley and Lieutenant Dan Keller discussed what force is, and how it is used within the scope of police work. Officers are trained to not...
Sheridan Media
New Year’s Baby for 2023 Arrives at Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s first baby of the new year, Aurora Ember Breznau, weighing in at 7 pounds, arrived at 8:08 am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Aurora’s parents are Emily and Stephen Breznau. The hospital presented the family, who lives in Ranchester, with a case of diapers.
