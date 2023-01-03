Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, will soon be transported to Idaho

Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser. MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say 32-year-old Katelyn McClure wasn’t present in the Mount Holly courtroom Friday because she is serving a one-year federal term in the case. Prosecutors said McClure and Mark D’Amico concocted the feel-good tale in 2017 about Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving $20 when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia. Prosecutors said the couple spent much of the money on vehicles and casino trips.

