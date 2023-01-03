On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO