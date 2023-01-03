Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Physicians explain incredibly rare event that ‘likely caused’ Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
TWO cardiology experts have put forward their theory for what "likely caused" Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest. The Buffalo Bills safety, 24, collapsed during Monday night's game against Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin lost consciousness on the field and was rushed to hospital after being worked on by medics. It was later...
Letter: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone
On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.
OSSAA taking Hamlin cardiac arrest as a reminder
The country continues to stay invested in the rush to save Damar Hamlin, The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said the incident is a reminder for their member schools to be prepared for such emergencies.
Hamlin's cardiac arrest has experts speaking out about commotio cordis
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — By now, the world has seen the events that occurred during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals football game Monday night that left Bills player Damar Hamlin in critical condition. From the heartbreaking reactions of players, to the swift response by emergency crews, the incident showed...
Maryland teen shares his story of sudden cardiac arrest after Damar Hamlin injury
GLENWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Peter Laake waited while his Loyola-Blakefield teammates prepared for their high school basketball game at Glenelg Country School. The junior is out with a shoulder injury, but it pales to another injury he suffered nearly two years ago. Peter collapsed after he blocked a shot with his chest during […]
Dublin man who suffered 4 cardiac arrests relates to Damar Hamlin's recovery
DUBLIN, Ohio — At 60 years old, Kevin Smith of Dublin doesn't look like the person who has been through sudden cardiac arrest and open heart surgery. But that’s exactly why this kind of heart disease is so dangerous -- it can happen to anyone no matter what shape their in.
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack
On January 2, 2023, during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the game after tacklingCincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.
