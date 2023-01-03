ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vail Daily

Letter: Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone

On Monday night, a strong, young NFL football player, Damar Hamlin, took a hit to the chest and suffered an immediate cardiac arrest. Thanks to an immediate response from medical personnel, Hamlin received cardiopulmonary resuscitation to keep his blood flowing, as well as one or more shocks from a defibrillator to return his heart to a normal rhythm. While now in the hospital in critical condition, he is alive with the potential to make a full recovery. In cardiac arrest, time is critical, and this rapid response may well have made the difference between life and death for Hamlin.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KFOR

OSSAA taking Hamlin cardiac arrest as a reminder

The country continues to stay invested in the rush to save Damar Hamlin, The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said the incident is a reminder for their member schools to be prepared for such emergencies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Harrisburg, PA
