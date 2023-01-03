ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

KXII.com

Second teen dies after Idabel shooting

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say

GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.
TEXARKANA, AR

