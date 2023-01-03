GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO