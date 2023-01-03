Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
KXII.com
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
txktoday.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.
