Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Related
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
Yardbarker
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
Kenny Moore placed on IR ahead of Colts’ season finale
The move ends Moore's sixth season with the Colts.
Bears place Jenkins, Schofield, Blackwell on IR
The Bears announced on Wednesday morning that Justin Fields will not play in Sunday’s season finale due to a hip injury. A few hours later the team revealed three more players will be put on injured reserve, ending their seasons as well. The Bears placed Teven Jenkins, Michael Schofield and Josh Blackwell on IR on Wednesday, meaning players deep down the depth chart will have an opportunity to start against the Vikings in Week 18.
Yardbarker
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup. Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
CBS News
Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
Yardbarker
Colts Place CB Kenny Moore II On Injured Reserve, Sign DE Rashod Berry From Jaguars PS
The team is also signing DE Rashod Berry from the Jaguars’ practice squad. Moore, 27, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.
Yardbarker
PFF Data Shows Cardinals' Marco Wilson is 'Lockdown' Cornerback
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has played 74% of all defensive snaps this season, missing two games due to injury. Only Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker, Zaven Collins and Jalen Thompson have played more for the Cardinals this season. Wilson, just 23-years-old, was Arizona's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft...
Yardbarker
Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad
Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad. New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the...
numberfire.com
Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
Titans add three to the practice squad
The Tennessee Titans filled their holes on the practice squad on Tuesday by adding three players to it. The team announced it has signed outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Shyheim Carter and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks to the practice squad. A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Okuayinonu has...
Cardinals signed WRs Auden Tate, Isaiah Coulter to practice squad
With DeAndre Hopkins injured and not playing in the Arizona Cardinals’ finale this weekend, the team made some roster moves on the practice squad. The team announced this week that it signed receivers Isaiah Coulter and Auden Tate to the practice squad, and that offensive lineman Koda Martin was released.
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from IR
Hardman last saw the field during Kansas City’s win over the Titans in early November. He was listed on subsequent injury reports with an abdominal injury before ultimately landing on IR. He returned to practice back in December and his three-week activation window was set to expire this week....
Dolphins place former No. 1 overall pick on IR
It does not look like Eric Fisher will play any Dolphins games. Signed last month, the veteran left tackle is now on injured reserve, per a team announcement. The Dolphins placed Fisher on IR and claimed tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs on Thursday. Although Fisher agreed to...
NBC Sports
Bills cut Xavier Rhodes, sign Jared Mayden from Jets’ practice squad
The Bills signed safety Jared Mayden from the Jets’ practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. Mayden spent almost a month with the Bills this season when he signed to their practice squad in October. He also has spent time with the Eagles and the 49ers. He appeared in four...
Comments / 0