The Bears announced on Wednesday morning that Justin Fields will not play in Sunday’s season finale due to a hip injury. A few hours later the team revealed three more players will be put on injured reserve, ending their seasons as well. The Bears placed Teven Jenkins, Michael Schofield and Josh Blackwell on IR on Wednesday, meaning players deep down the depth chart will have an opportunity to start against the Vikings in Week 18.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO