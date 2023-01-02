ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place Jenkins, Schofield, Blackwell on IR

The Bears announced on Wednesday morning that Justin Fields will not play in Sunday’s season finale due to a hip injury. A few hours later the team revealed three more players will be put on injured reserve, ending their seasons as well. The Bears placed Teven Jenkins, Michael Schofield and Josh Blackwell on IR on Wednesday, meaning players deep down the depth chart will have an opportunity to start against the Vikings in Week 18.
CHICAGO, IL
Wyoming News

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice Thursday and listed as questionable to play in Saturday's pivotal game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars (8-8), winners of four in a row, are AFC South champions with a victory or tie versus the Titans (7-9) on Saturday night. Tennessee, which has lost six straight games, must win on Saturday to capture the division title. Lawrence, who is nursing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS News

Dolphins sign Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries

MIAMI GARDENS - The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week's loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn't finish the game.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

PFF Data Shows Cardinals' Marco Wilson is 'Lockdown' Cornerback

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson has played 74% of all defensive snaps this season, missing two games due to injury. Only Isaiah Simmons, Budda Baker, Zaven Collins and Jalen Thompson have played more for the Cardinals this season. Wilson, just 23-years-old, was Arizona's fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft...
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign WR Tarik Black To Practice Squad

Black, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was eventually cut loose and signed to the Jets’ practice squad. New York brought Black on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Treylon Burks (groin) questionable Week 18 for Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (groin) is questionable for Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Treylon didn't practice on Thursday after being added to the injury report on Wednesday, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel indicated that he expects the rookie receiver to play. Chigozeim Okonkwo and Robert Woods will be the primary beneficiaries if Burks is unavailable. Burks caught 4 passes on 8 targets for a team-high 66 yards last Thursday in Josh Dobbs' first start for the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add three to the practice squad

The Tennessee Titans filled their holes on the practice squad on Tuesday by adding three players to it. The team announced it has signed outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, cornerback Shyheim Carter and defensive tackle Curtis Brooks to the practice squad. A 2022 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee, Okuayinonu has...
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman from IR

Hardman last saw the field during Kansas City’s win over the Titans in early November. He was listed on subsequent injury reports with an abdominal injury before ultimately landing on IR. He returned to practice back in December and his three-week activation window was set to expire this week....
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy