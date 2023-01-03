Connie Fay Ammons, 66, of Orange, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Born in Milton, Florida, on July 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Ebbie Price and Evelyn (Scott) Price. Connie was a loving mother who enjoyed spending her time outdoors and at the casino. She loved animals of all kinds, especially her dog Punkin, and even worked as a dog groomer. Connie also enjoyed chickens, plants, swimming and working on her tan. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ebbie and Evelyn Price; and grandson, Keldon Hardy. She is survived by her companion, Michael Hersey; daughter, Tammy Selman of Lafayette, Louisiana; sons, Brandon Hardy and wife Brandy of Vidor, and Sheldon Hardy and wife Suze of Orange; grandchildren, Caitlin Selman, Cassie Comeaux, Kryndon Hardy, Cardon Hardy, Caelea Hardy, Celbee Hardy, and Colton Reese; sister, Carol Dingman and husband Mike of Wyoming; dog, Punkin; as well as other loving family and friends.

ORANGE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO