Guyer quartet earn national attention at Under Armour All-America Game

Former Guyer defensive backs Peyton Bowen, left, and Ryan Yaites, quarterback Jackson Arnold and head coach Reed Heim were chosen to participate in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. Courtesy photo/Guyer football Twitter

Coming off its fourth straight trip to the state semifinals, Guyer High’s football program earned national attention Tuesday with four representatives at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Former Guyer players Peyton Bowen, Ryan Yaites and Jackson Arnold were all chosen to be part of Team Speed for the game, while Guyer head coach Reed Heim was selected as the team’s coach. The game was played Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and televised on ESPN2.