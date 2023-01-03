Read full article on original website
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, Vidor
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
Shirley Risinger Biscamp, 76, Buna
She was born in Orange, Texas on April 9, 1946, a daughter of Jack Bertrum Dismuke and Doris (Burrow) Dismuke. She loved life and her motto was ‘To live and Let Live’... She did just that!! She worked many years as a beautician, cook at a café and odd jobs to make ends meet. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, raking leaves or gardening; when indoors her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and assorted crafts. She was a strong and hard-working woman who lived by example in teaching her children to rise above challenges in life; nothing kept her down. She loved her children and grandchildren but those great grandchildren were adored by her as if they hung the moon! Her infectious smile and quick-witted humor will be greatly missed.
Eugenio "Sergio" H Lopez, 65, Orange
Eugenio "Sergio" H Lopez, age 65, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 in Orange, Texas. The family will hold a memorial service at Hartburg Baptist Church on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home. Sergio was...
Connie Fay Ammons,66,Orange
Connie Fay Ammons, 66, of Orange, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Born in Milton, Florida, on July 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Ebbie Price and Evelyn (Scott) Price. Connie was a loving mother who enjoyed spending her time outdoors and at the casino. She loved animals of all kinds, especially her dog Punkin, and even worked as a dog groomer. Connie also enjoyed chickens, plants, swimming and working on her tan. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ebbie and Evelyn Price; and grandson, Keldon Hardy. She is survived by her companion, Michael Hersey; daughter, Tammy Selman of Lafayette, Louisiana; sons, Brandon Hardy and wife Brandy of Vidor, and Sheldon Hardy and wife Suze of Orange; grandchildren, Caitlin Selman, Cassie Comeaux, Kryndon Hardy, Cardon Hardy, Caelea Hardy, Celbee Hardy, and Colton Reese; sister, Carol Dingman and husband Mike of Wyoming; dog, Punkin; as well as other loving family and friends.
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, West Orange
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home.
Judy Alice Baber, 78, Orange
Judy Alice Baber, 78, passed away on January 2, 2023 in Orange, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Judy was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Hoyt Leon Salter and Margaret Marie Richardson. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed gardening and spending time at the family farm. She also loved teaching and worked at Beaumont ISD as a Kindergarten teacher for 34 years.
Cardinals win thriller at LCM
District action resumed Tuesday, January 4, for the Bridge City Cardinals and began for the Little Cypress Mauriceville Bears at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium. The Cardinals won a thrilling game 63-62 over the Bears. Bridge City participated in the LCM/IP Classic at Little Cypress Mauriceville the week before....
