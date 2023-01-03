Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?
The Dallas Cowboys might be more likely to retain Dan Quinn if the Sean Payton Broncos reports are true.
Corydon Times-Republican
Ravens without Lamar Jackson in crucial game at Bengals
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 18 by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Friday. The Ravens (10-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) with a chance to sweep the season series. "Lamar's working as hard as he can. The trainers are working as hard as they can,"...
Report: McVay’s Future With Rams in Question As He Weighs a 2023 Return
The Los Angeles coach is under contract with the franchise to the end of the 2026 season.
Defensive effort powers UNC over Notre Dame, 81-64
The Tar Heels win their second straight game in a stellar all-around defensive performance.
