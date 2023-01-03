Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Who Will Sign Trevor Bauer? 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer. Where will Bauer sign to play in 2023? Here are six potential free agent destinations for Bauer.
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations
The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal. The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal,... The post Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Former Astros Star Correa Has a New Suitor
Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has another suitor that has entered the race for his services as deal with the New York Mets hangs in the balance.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Sports World Reacts To Gerrit Cole's Big Announcement
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife, Amy, had exciting news to share with their loved ones this week. They officially welcomed their second son into the world. A photo of Gerrit and Amy holding their son went viral on social media. They named their second child Everett. The baseball...
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
NBC Sports
Justin Turner's jersey number might not sit well with Red Sox fans
The Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran slugger Justin Turner on Friday. That announcement came with his addition to the team website, where the number next to his name may have some fans scratching their heads. If RedSox.com is accurate, Turner will wear the No. 2 on...
Xander Bogaerts Reacts To Rafael Devers’ Big Red Sox Extension
It proved to be a great Major League Baseball offseason for both Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. The longtime teammates and close friends were rewarded with lucrative, long-term contracts for their consistent, All-Star-caliber play. Bogaerts cashed in on the open market, landing an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres in early December. The Red Sox on Wednesday made sure Devers wouldn’t reach free agency for the foreseeable future, as they reportedly gave the star third baseman an 11-year, $331 million contract extension.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
Ex-Mets announcer lands new gig
Wayne Randazzo is heading to Los Angeles. Angels broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Randazzo has been the radio announcer for the New York Mets as a partner to...
Yardbarker
Orioles Make A Puzzling Move After Acquiring A First Baseman
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to be big spenders this offseason. But up to this point, the most significant moves they have made were for pitchers Kyle Gibson and Mychal Givens and second baseman Adam Frazier. The moves should improve the team, but they aren’t the marquee moves we were...
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Assessing White Sox's options at second base
The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
Yardbarker
Yankees star infielder should be a ‘full go’ for spring training
If the New York Yankees really want to make a push to reach the World Series in 2023, they will need a healthy DJ LeMahieu to get it done. LeMahieu is a starting-level infielder with a quality bat to situate in the lead-off spot. However, LeMahieu dealt with a significant...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly 'considering walking away' from Carlos Correa deal
The situation involving the New York Mets and All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa seems to have changed dramatically. Less than 24 hours after it was reported the Mets and Correa could announce a deal "perhaps even by week’s end," SNY's Andy Martino said on Friday that the Amazins have grown "very frustrated" with negotiations and "are now considering walking away altogether."
Randazzo not surprised by Mets' offseason: Cohen is going to do what it takes to win
Former Mets broadcaster Wayne Randazzo joined WEEI’s Rob Bradford on the Audacy Original Podcast “Baseball Isn’t Boring” and gave his thoughts on the New York Mets’ offseason and owner Steve Cohen’s mindset.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose flamethrowing bullpen arm to Blue Jays via waivers
The Yankees have been adding an exorbitant number of minor league contracts to compete this upcoming spring training. One of the more exciting players was Junior Fernandez, a 25-year-old relief pitcher coming off a solid season with both the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 18.2 innings last season,...
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 1