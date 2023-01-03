Read full article on original website
Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ New Album Endless Summer Vacation (So Far)
After ringing in the new year alongside her godmother Dolly Parton — and reminding anyone who might have forgotten just how incredible of a performer she is — Miley Cyrus has confirmed new music is on the way. Cyrus’s forthcoming record will be her ninth studio album, following...
The Lemon Twigs Watch You from the “Corner of My Eye” with New Single: Stream
The Lemon Twigs are ringing in 2023 with their first new music in over two years. The psych-rock brother duo have today shared the single “Corner of My Eye” — their first release via their new label home Captured Tracks — along with its accompanying music video.
Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Song “Without You”: Stream
Hip-hop lost one of its brightest stars two months ago when Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley. Fellow Migos member and Takeoff’s real-life uncle Quavo was particularly affected by the loss, and now he’s put those feelings into words with his new song “Without You.”
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch
Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Tony Iommi Is Prepping a New Solo LP and Reissues of the Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums
The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. In a year-end video message to fans, the guitarist revealed that he’s been building a recording studio and plans to write a new solo album. There are also plans for numerous reissues, including a box set of the long-out-of-print Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath LPs.
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream
Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour
Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Robert Plant: Phil Collins Was “A Driving Force” Behind My Solo Career
If you’ve been keeping tabs on Robert Plant lately, it’s clear he’s doing just fine without Led Zeppelin. That doesn’t mean he always goes it alone, though: In a new interview with Vulture, Plant credits his pal Phil Collins for helping him get his solo career off the ground, saying the Genesis musician was “a driving force” for him.
Kerry King Was Angered by Slayer’s “Premature” Retirement: “That Livelihood Got Taken Away”
When Slayer famously announced that the band would call it quits after wrapping up their final tour in 2019, fans weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news. As it turns out, guitarist Kerry King had “anger” about the decision to end the legendary thrash band. In...
Popcaan Taps Drake for New Song “We Caa Done”: Stream
OVO dancehall star Popcaan has tapped his label boss Drake for his new single, “We Caa Done.” It’s the latest preview of Popcaan’s new album, Great Is He, out January 27th via OVO Sound. Stream it below. The collaboration was co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi. It’s...
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
