ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Comments / 0

Related
Consequence

Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch

Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Consequence

Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Cover Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: Stream

Daughtry and Lzzy Hale have teamed up for a cover of the Journey hit “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”. The cover comes nearly 40 years after the song was initially released as a single supporting Journey’s Frontiers LP, featuring a powerhouse vocal by the band’s then-frontman Steve Perry. Both talented singers in their own right, Chris Daughtry and Hale are well suited for the complex vocal arrangement, delivering a passionate duet over a heavier musical rendition.
Consequence

Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour

Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Consequence

Robert Plant: Phil Collins Was “A Driving Force” Behind My Solo Career

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Robert Plant lately, it’s clear he’s doing just fine without Led Zeppelin. That doesn’t mean he always goes it alone, though: In a new interview with Vulture, Plant credits his pal Phil Collins for helping him get his solo career off the ground, saying the Genesis musician was “a driving force” for him.
Consequence

Popcaan Taps Drake for New Song “We Caa Done”: Stream

OVO dancehall star Popcaan has tapped his label boss Drake for his new single, “We Caa Done.” It’s the latest preview of Popcaan’s new album, Great Is He, out January 27th via OVO Sound. Stream it below. The collaboration was co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi. It’s...
Consequence

David Bowie in 10 Songs

This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Consequence

Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage

Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy