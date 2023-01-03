ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Engagement Rumors As She And Girlfriend Search For “Forever Home”

By Allisun
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
Another day, another Braunwyn Windham-Burke cry for attention media blurb. Somehow this woman makes Dana/Pam Wilkey look like the most hydrated human being on the planet. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is back in the news but she might be off the market for good.

Everyone say a silent prayer and send good juju to Sean Burke because his ex-wife might be someone else’s problem soon! He’s currently wearing his good luck statement necklace because Page Six is reporting ‘ol Braunie might be engaged and shopping for a new crib with her latest girlfriend.

Braunwyn rang in the new year with a little glitter and a “promise.” In an Instagram Story, Braunwyn and Jennifer Spinner appeared wearing extravagant diamond rings, sparking engagement speculations. But because nothing can be linear with Braunwyn, the video clip was deleted shortly after posting. Nothing would be more surprising at this point than Braunwyn having any story and sticking to it .

The caption to the post that no longer exists said, “We started 2023 with a promise.” I bet the promise isn’t to stop bothering the general public with futile attempts at relevance . Braunwyn’s left hand was holding Jennifer’s right hand as the two tripped the light fantastic on a journey from North Carolina to South Carolina. Both ladies were wearing eternity bands but, GASP, Braunwyn’s was on her left ring finger.

A “source” close to the couple who may or may not be Dr. Deb , because who else is talking about this woman said, “You really never know. Braunwyn is Braunwyn!” Oh honey trust me, we know. Dr. Deb The source added everyone is head over heels in love with Jennifer , including all of the kids and Sean who is counting on this woman to make 2023 better for him .

Apparently there is a reason for this road trip, the couple is on the hunt for a new house. Braunie and Jen are looking around down south and found Wilmington, NC particularly appealing. They want a nice, serene place to raise the little kids and as an extra bonus, Jennifer has family in the Wilmington area. Braunwyn shared, “The people have been so nice.” That’s because they aren’t exhausted by her yet.

While Braunwyn has said in the past she will never marry again, Braunwyn has said many things in the past that either didn’t come to fruition or didn’t make sense at all. So she may pull the trigger with Jennifer who she calls her first “mentally stable” partner. At this time Jennifer has not labeled Braunwyn her first “mentally stable” partner, but stay tuned for that impending announcement . Congratulations to Braunwyn and Jennifer, hopefully the 87th relationship she’s had since coming out will be the one that sticks .

TELL US- DO YOU THINK BRAUNWYN AND JENNIFER WILL GET MARRIED? DO YOU FIND BRAUNWYN EXHAUSTING? DO YOU THINK HER SMALL KIDS WANT TO BE UPROOTED FROM CALIFORNIA?

Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star

Gather ‘round friends, there is surprising good news to be shared! Many of the veteran cast of Vanderpump Rules are no longer appearing on the show, but that does not stop them from desperately trying to remain relevant and staying in the media. Right Jax Taylor? Pump Rules legend Kristen Doute was known on the show […] The post Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Is Dating Her Podcast Co-Star appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Taylor Armstrong Reveals What Made Her Want To Return To The Real Housewives Franchise

Fans fell in love with Taylor Armstrong during her time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Then, she went through what most Housewives would’ve showcased across a decade–in just three seasons. During Season 1, Taylor was married to her then-husband, Russell Armstrong, and lived together with their daughter. Taylor not only showed fans the […] The post Taylor Armstrong Reveals What Made Her Want To Return To The Real Housewives Franchise appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast

Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T’s In […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been focused on two things right now: Jen Shah’s upcoming sentencing date and Heather Gay’s black eye. At least with Jen, we will have some concrete answers come January 6, 2023. I’m not holding my breath that we will get any clarity about Heather’s eye situation. During […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Heather Gay Lied About Black Eye; Says Injury Happened Before Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Cast Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along

Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch

Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
RadarOnline

‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources

Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
Page Six

TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce

see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was phenomenal. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and returning pro Mark Ballas danced their way to mirrorball glory. Long-time judge Len Goodman stunned the ballroom by announcing his retirement. And dance pro Cheryl Burke also departed the show. In June 2022, judge (and former pro dancer) Derek Hough popped the question to […] The post Dancing With The Stars Judge Derek Hough And Hayley Erbert Were Involved In A “Scary” Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea.
E! News

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien

When it comes to Bravo shows, there is always at least one show I’m missing at any given moment. However, rarely, if ever, does it seem to be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and that couldn’t be more true these days. Season 12 was just hard to watch all around.  It was time for a […] The post Erika Jayne Warns 2023 Is “All About Revenge” And Makes Jokes About W-2 Filings Despite $2.2 Million Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life”

Ariana Madix has been starring on Vanderpump Rules since 2013 and she absolutely did not have a smooth introduction. After transferring from bartending at Lisa Vanderpump’s Villa Blanca restaurant to SUR, Ariana became a Pump Rules series regular with a handful of haters. While being “best friends” with Scheana Shay could have been considered a strike […] The post Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Calls 2022 The “Worst Year Of Her Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Alum Jessica More Shares Her Thoughts On Being A New Mom; Says It’s “The Most Intense Experience”

Bravo has kind of saturated our viewing experience with numerous spin-offs of the original Below Deck franchise. But we’ll allow it because BD comes with interesting guests, beautiful scenery, and for the most part, a charismatic crew of yachties. We’ve basically watched these young cast members in their professional environments, and in their play environments. […] The post Below Deck Alum Jessica More Shares Her Thoughts On Being A New Mom; Says It’s “The Most Intense Experience” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays

Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
