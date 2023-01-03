Read full article on original website
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
Winter weather advisory issued for most of Massachusetts through Friday evening
BOSTON — Most of Massachusetts is under a winter weather advisory due to a weather system that could bring up to four inches of snow to some areas. The advisory is in effect for parts of Middlesex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester, Essex, and Norfolk counties until 7 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
These Are the 10 Most Absolute Boring Cities in Massachusetts
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about where you live? Did your city manage to avoid this list, or are you one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather
After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
westernmassnews.com
Eversource customers brace for increased rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market
THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
commonwealthmagazine.org
New England electricity markets very messy
OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts
For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You
2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
Can You Legally Flash Your Lights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
People are funny. We love firemen, but will do anything to avoid the police. Obviously, this is not the truth for everybody, but you get the gist. In fact, people want to avoid the police so much so that they are actually willing to help literally ANYONE who is in danger of getting a ticket. At what cost? Is it even legal?
5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address
In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
