ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Maps Ahead of Friday's Winter Weather

After a few days of remaining nearly stalled out, the atmosphere in New England is ready to make a move – and the move will be decidedly more into wintry weather. The first step in that change came Thursday morning, as the freezing line of 32 degree temperature nudged southward into southern Maine and north-central New Hampshire, icing wet surfaces, while snow continued falling from the overnight in the North Country.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Eversource customers brace for increased rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thee new year brought on increased rates for Eversource customers. Now people are bracing for those bills to come in. These rate hikes have left many people in the bay state frustrated with Eversource. We spoke with State Representative Orlando Ramos to see if any changes have been made at the state level to assist people with the higher costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Lantern closure shakes marijuana delivery market

THERE’S ANOTHER major shakeup coming in the already-struggling marijuana delivery industry, with the impending closure of one of the largest marketing websites in Massachusetts. Lantern, a website where consumers can go to order legal cannabis delivered from a local dispensary, announced Wednesday that it will shut down by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Massachusetts Most Popular Beer for 2022 Might Shock You

2022 has come to a close and we have now learned what the most popular 'cheap' beer in Massachusetts is. As it is one of the most popular throughout the entire country, it wasn't that much of a surprise to learn that it was Bud Light. However, there are certainly some other regional favorites in New England that could very well be contenders for the 'most popular beer in Massachusetts'. No cheapness there, just the overall most popular beer in the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

5 takeaways from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s inaugural address

In a white suit paying homage to the suffragists who fought to get women the right to vote, Gov. Maura Healey began her tenure as the first woman and openly gay person elected governor of the commonwealth surrounded by joyous cheering in the House chamber at the Massachusetts State House, as she outlined ambitious priorities to tackle the state’s thorniest challenges, including affordability and climate change.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law

Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy