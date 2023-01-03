ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 15

Xxxxxxx
3d ago

“ the number of repeat offenders and address the over-incarceration of young men of color”.I really don’t understand this statement. Most if not all juries are composed of mix races and in some areas all black, if a Judge is only giving time to “men of color” and letting “whites” go I’m sure the news media would make that well known and the Judge would be removed. I suspect the reason there are more “men of color” in jail is because that’s the group that’s committing crimes. Can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Reply(2)
8
Nat Z
3d ago

great so instead of worrying about gangs, drugs and murdershe will worry about stupid stuff and violence in Maryland will continue.typical garbage from the democrats

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

Just investigate & prosecute the Mosby’s! We will wait & see how you handle that one!

Reply
10
Related
Maryland Matters

Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves

Lawmaker and veteran party activist wants Maryland Republicans to avoid the 'circular firing squad,' but has harsh words for some GOPers. The post Mega New Year political notes: A GOP senator’s prescription for what ails the party, fundraising off Hill stalemate, and personnel moves appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia

The United States Postal Services is looking for new hires in the region! USPS will be holding several hiring fairs in the Greater Baltimore area and Virginia. RELATED: Get Your A$$ Out Of Bed, Here’s Your Next Job Those interested must be at least 18 years old and pass a drug-screening test, Below are the dates […] The post USPS Looking For New Hires In Maryland And Virginia appeared first on 92 Q.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Md. Hospital Association: With another uptick in COVID cases, hospitals are nearing capacity

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity with longer wait times to help patients, due in part to “another steep uptick in Marylanders needing hospitalization for COVID,” according to the Maryland Hospital Association.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

COVID-19 Deaths Increased Last Month, Per County Officials

Montgomery County and Maryland saw the most COVID-19 deaths in December since last February, according to county officials. Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell said the county saw 41 COVID-19 deaths last month, which is the highest number since the jurisdiction reported 73 deaths February of last year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It’s the latest...
ALASKA STATE
WMDT.com

MD lawmakers speak on priorities ahead of upcoming legislative session

MARYLAND – “Walking into session I think it’s going to be a lot of wait and see,” State Delegate Chris Adams said. Change is the word Maryland lawmakers are using ahead of the upcoming 445th legislative session as a new governor, administration, and new state legislators head to Annapolis. “Wes Moore will probably have different priorities. Probably none worse or better but just different. It’s my job to make sure we work collaboratively with the administration through my role in the legislature,” Delegate Adams said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy