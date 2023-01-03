ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Local reaction to House stalemate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District, is front and center in the fight over the House Speaker. Still, the question is how is this historic vote playing out on the Western Slope. Kevin Mccarthy’s lost the vote for speaker 11...
Speaker of the House Has Been Decided

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
House of Representatives remains without a speaker

The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 9 hours ago. After...

