Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
McDonald’s Permanently Closing Another Longstanding Location, Following Approximately 1000 U.S. Closures in Last DecadeJoel EisenbergLouisiana State
fox8live.com
Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
Police arrest suspect minutes after New Orleans East shooting
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway shortly before 9 p.m. It was there that police believe the suspect, 53-year-old William Collins, opened fire on a 44-year-old man who was found with several gunshot wounds to his body.
Five shot, two dead in Central City
New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
NOLA.com
St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say
A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
Second shooting incident Thursday night
A shooting investigation is underway in New Orleans East as a shooting has wounded one victim. The gunfire took place in 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the intersection with Werner Drive.
WDSU
Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
NOLA.com
2 killed, 3 injured in Central City mass shooting, New Orleans police say
Two people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting in Central City Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way at 8:12 p.m. and found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
Presumed juvenile suspects sought in Algiers armed carjacking
On Jan. 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males.
Suspect accused in shooting death of Boogie B arrested in Houston
An arrest was made in the case of the shooting death of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours
NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in Houston in connection with fatal shooting of comedian 'Boogie B'
Authorities arrested a man in Houston on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell in downtown New Orleans last month. Jabril Cowart, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the New Orleans Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals' office, the NOPD said Thursday evening.
proclaimerscv.com
Two Brothers Arrested in Connection with String of 62 Car Burglaries in New Orleans
Two brothers, aged 12 and 14, arrested this week after caught linked with a string of car burglaries in a New Orleans-area apartment complex and their combative mom was arrested by the Police and taken under custody when she was supposedly picking up his two sons, said by the authorities.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson Parish crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waggaman. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the initial investigation, 45-year-old Charles Hebert was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcyclist westbound on Highway 18 near Rusty Road. Hebert was riding closely behind a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.
NOLA.com
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
Suspect arrested in killing of 'Boogie B'
The New Orleans Police Violent Offenders Warrant Squad, and deputy U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston arrested Jabril Cowart in the December 23 shooting death of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
NOLA.com
2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says
Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
fox8live.com
Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
