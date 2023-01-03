ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

St. Roch man taking out garbage kills man who threatened him, New Orleans police say

A man taking out his garbage in the St. Roch neighborhood early Saturday got into an argument with another man and shot him dead, New Orleans police said. Police said the killer was taking out the garbage in the 1600 block of Marigny Street when a 38-year-old man approached and an argument ensued. "The subject felt threatened by a weapon, at which time he shot the victim once," a police incident report says. Emergency Medical Services declared the victim dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chef Menteur Highway shooting injured 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway that injured one. According to police, a man was shot at the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:57 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Man behind bars for attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man for attempted murder and other charges. Ahmad Hampton, 19, of Houma, La., is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder, 1 count of armed robbery, and 1 count of attempted crime. According to BRPD, on Dec. 1,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop B is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Waggaman. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday night. According to the initial investigation, 45-year-old Charles Hebert was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcyclist westbound on Highway 18 near Rusty Road. Hebert was riding closely behind a 1990 Chevrolet Suburban.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says

Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA

