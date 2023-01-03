ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws

CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Akron man marks sobriety climbing mountain

AKRON — Likening recovery from drug and alcohol addiction to climbing a mountain could be considered cliché. For Akron resident and personal trainer James Anderson, it became a reality Oct. 14. That was the date that Anderson marked the nine-year anniversary of his sobriety from drugs and alcohol...
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?

AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Akron Fire: Bomb threat cleared at John F. Seiberling Federal Building

AKRON, Ohio — Following an investigation of a suspicious white substance and bomb threat, Akron Fire has confirmed that investigators did not find a bomb inside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building. On Wednesday afternoon, Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko gave an update on the current situation at the...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH

