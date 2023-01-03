Read full article on original website
Possible teacher strike looms in Akron Public Schools: What parents and students need to know
AKRON, Ohio — The clock is ticking as a possible teachers' strike looms within the Akron Public School District. As of Friday morning, no deal has been made with negotiations expected to continue into the weekend. "Negotiations resume tomorrow morning at 9," APS spokesperson Mark Williamson told 3News' Neil...
City of Akron reopens applications for Citizens' Police Oversight Committee
The Citizens' Police Oversight Committee is a result of community-based police reform efforts in the name of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old man shot and killed by police over 6 months ago.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
whbc.com
Threat, White Powder Cause Issues in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and others in a number of downtown Akron buildings were forced to evacuate for a time Wednesday morning because of a bomb threat. The Akron Fire Department says a letter was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the John F Seiberling...
The Obliteration Room offers blank canvas for creativity in Grafton
GRAFTON, Ohio — In Grafton, a room in a schoolhouse on Elm Street offers a place for people to explore their inner artist and unleash their creativity. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The all-white...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws
CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
27 First News
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Watch: New MetroHealth CEO Dr. Airica Steed talks with 3News' Monica Robins in one-on-one interview
CLEVELAND — Amid controversy involving her predecessor, new MetroHealth CEO Dr. Airica Steed sat for a one-on-one interview with 3News' Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins on Friday. Steed, who started at MetroHealth last month, comes to Cleveland after serving as Executive Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago...
Akron Leader Publications
Akron man marks sobriety climbing mountain
AKRON — Likening recovery from drug and alcohol addiction to climbing a mountain could be considered cliché. For Akron resident and personal trainer James Anderson, it became a reality Oct. 14. That was the date that Anderson marked the nine-year anniversary of his sobriety from drugs and alcohol...
2 in custody in Cleveland Heights drive-by shooting
“We want to assure the residents there that we are actively and aggressively investigating this shooting,” said police Chief Chris Britton.
Education Station: 14-year-old Berea boy skips high school, enrolls at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA, Ohio — One motivated local middle school student will never make it to high school. That’s because he skipped it and went straight to college! There are plenty of smart, ambitious freshman at Baldwin Wallace, but only intellectually-gifted Berea teen William Warren celebrated a 14th birthday. Warren...
One of nation's largest Burger King franchisees declares bankruptcy in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — TOMS King, one of the nation's largest operators of Burger King restaurants, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Akron. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The...
Suspended judge resigns: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron teachers prepare to strike; What does it mean for students?
AKRON, Ohio — For the first time since January 1989, teachers at Akron Public Schools are preparing to strike. The union that represents Akron teachers said teachers security is a major sticking point. Union and Aklron Board of Education have federal mediation sessions planned for Thursday and Saturday. Teachers...
27 First News
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
Akron Fire: Bomb threat cleared at John F. Seiberling Federal Building
AKRON, Ohio — Following an investigation of a suspicious white substance and bomb threat, Akron Fire has confirmed that investigators did not find a bomb inside the John F. Seiberling Federal Building. On Wednesday afternoon, Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko gave an update on the current situation at the...
whbc.com
West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
spectrumnews1.com
Narcan vending machines installed in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has partnered with The Centers, a non-profit organization, to install Narcan vending machines in locations across Cuyahoga County. Adriana Whelan, the Medical Director of HIV and Harm Reduction at The Centers, explained the goal of...
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
