Fresno County, CA

John Zanoni officially sworn in as new Fresno County sheriff

 2 days ago

A standing ovation for John Zanoni, as he was sworn in as the new Fresno County Sheriff on Tuesday morning.

Zanoni, a Fresno native, has 26 years of experience in the sheriff's department.

He's spent the last six months transitioning into the role.

Despite the preparation, he said the moment still felt surreal.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think oh I'm gonna be sheriff of Fresno County one day but it's here and it's a great feeling and I'm really excited about it. I think there is gonna be a lot of good stuff going in the next few years." says Zanoni.

Zanoni plans to add body cameras for deputies, and hire 10 new deputies this year.

The department will look at the deployment of resources and re-adjust if needed.

RELATED: John Zanoni ready for next challenge as Fresno County sheriff

Zanoni also hopes to bridge a gap in minorities, including Hmong, Punjabi and Hispanic communities.

"People in Fresno county elected me, they put their faith and their confidence in me and I am not gonna let them down. I am gonna make sure that we do the very best and we continue to grow and improve as an agency." mentions Zanoni.

Retired Fresno County Sheriff, Steve Magarian, remembers swearing in Zanoni as a young deputy in 1996.

He describes Zanoni as ambitious and personable.

Magarian feels Zanoni is ready to lead, "He has prepared himself well, he has an excellent education. He has an excellent ability to deal with others. He's a humble man, he's a family man, and I think he is gonna be a great fit for Fresno county. I am very proud of him."

"I wanna make sure that Fresno County is a great place to live, work and grow your family." Zanoni explains.

Zanoni's term runs through 2028.

Zanoni also hopes to add 10 deputies next year.

