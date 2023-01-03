Read full article on original website
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
popville.com
“a new Italian-American dinner menu” at DC Vegan
“DC Vegan, Washington’s premier plant-based Botanical Bar, Delicatessen, Vegan Cheese Shop and beloved Full-Service Caterer, is celebrating the New Year by rolling out a new Italian-American dinner menu (with full dinner service) to meet the growing demand for dining-in customers. The new menu is available after 4pm in the Botanical Bar, with its romantic and nature-inspired decor, one-of-a-kind botanical-themed cocktails, Zero Proof cocktails, local craft beer and vegan wines – and also in the deli.
Eater
8 Fabulous Drag Brunches to Try in D.C.
Brunching is already a popular pastime in D.C., but the addition of all-inclusive drinks and well-dressed drag queens working a room to hit songs make it even better. D.C. is home to a few legendary drag brunches, from Perry’s in Adams Morgan to City Tap House Dupont, and the packed daytime party is finally back in full swing in a post-pandemic world. Mt. Vernon Triangle’s Bar Chinois debuts monthly drag brunch this weekend.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria
Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
A D.C. Consultant Won Big On Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’
This local consultant and Georgetown alum is also a trivia buff and the latest Jeopardy! champion. That’s right, local trivia nerds, Glover Park resident Patrick Curran beat out defending champ Lloyd Sy on Thursday night’s airing of America’s favorite trivia show. In final Jeopardy, he correctly guessed the answer (The Godfather) after wagering $5,200, to bring his total earnings to $30,000. Curran has secured his spot in Friday’s episode, and that’s as much as he’s allowed to share about his appearance on the show, which he taped back in November.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Inside Nova
For sale: Cold-war era house in D.C. embraces 1960's design
Built the same year the Soviet Union detonated the world’s largest atomic bomb, a four-bedroom, mid-century modern home for sale in Northwest Washington (price tag $2.2 million) seems frozen in 1961. Take a look.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
My Favorite Alexandria Bars
The nature of bars evolves as we do. Our first (legal) drinking experiences probably involved a dark and crowded dive bar, where the most complex cocktail made was a rail vodka and cranberry. However, the older and slightly more mature we get, many of us tend to gravitate toward the...
Overheard In D.C.: McCarthy’s Dreams Burning
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
The Ancient Deli of Baltimore, serving customers for 115 years
When you step inside Trinacria, off the coast of North Paca, in Seton Hill in Baltimore, you feel like you stepped onto the Amalfi Coast.
mocoshow.com
Dominic’s Italian Grille in Colesville Has Closed Permanently
Dominic’s Italian Grille, located at 12854 New Hampshire Ave in Colesville, has closed permanently. A post was made on the Dominic’s Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, stating the following:. “Simply- Thank you and so long.❤️. ~Gary~. The daytime cook”. When a commenter asked if Gary was leaving...
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
thecottagejournal.com
See How Designers Brought This 1942 Home Well into the Present
A family in need of more space, a storied Virginia home due for an update, and strict guidelines for preserving neighborhood history created a perfect storm of a challenge that the staff at Marks-Woods Construction Services were more than happy to tackle. “[The homeowners] have a growing family and needed the space,” says co-owner and director of business development, Greg Marks. “And so, they reached out to Lyndl Joseph, who is a local architect.”
fox5dc.com
Meet the man hired to revitalize Union Station
WASHINGTON - A D.C. native is leading the way to transform one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Matt Barry is a longtime developer in the District, and he was most recently tasked with breathing new life into the nation’s station. The man who transformed one of the...
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023
The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick has been here since 1978, but this is its last week in business. “I […]
alxnow.com
‘Deli News & More’ closes in Old Town, restaurateur signs lease
Updated 4:15 p.m. — After nearly 30 years in Old Town, Deli News & More closed last month for the last time. The 7,800-square-foot space at 1406 King Street has since been leased to Ed McIntosh, one of the founders of Chop Shop Taco (1008 Madison Street). The shop will remain a convenience store, and it will be reopen in March as Eddie’s Little Shop and Deli.
theburn.com
New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County
A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
