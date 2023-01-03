ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

cw34.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work

Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

New bridge coming to Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
JUPITER, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023

Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
PALM CITY, FL
luxury-houses.net

10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million

10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill

VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
VERO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL

