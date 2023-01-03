Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
Light rail transit proposed from Wellington to West Palm Beach
A new travel option to get around town could be coming to Palm Beach County: a light rail system linking downtown West Palm Beach to The Mall at Wellington Green to help ease congestion.
cw34.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on US 1 in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash Friday morning sent a pedestrian to the hospital. At 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to SE Jennings Rd and S US Highway 1 regarding a vehicle crash. Police say, a pedestrian crossing the road...
Eastbound span of Donald Ross Road bridge reopens for cars, but not boats
PALM BEACH GARDENS ― The eastbound span of the Donald Ross Road bridge reopened Friday evening for vehicle traffic but openings for boat passages are still suspended until futher notice, county officials said. "Palm Beach County Road & Bridge crews are actively working to correct the issue," said a news release from...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work
Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
WESH
Brevard County residents concerned about safety at pedestrian crossings near beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Brevard County community are increasingly concerned about pedestrian crossings to the beach. They say drivers are ignoring signals. John Mauzer is one of them and has had his condo along A1A in Melbourne Beach for 20 years. One of his favorite...
Eastbound traffic of bridge in Jupiter reopens after repairs
A portion of the Donald Ross Bascule Bridge in Jupiter reopened to traffic after crews made repairs for a few hours. Openings for boaters remain suspended indefinitely.
cw34.com
Car hit by train in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach plans to convert all commercial areas to paid parking to improve traffic, turnover
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The town of Palm Beach is planning to converting all of its commercial areas topaid parking. The decision, which has been in the works for years and has involved public input and pilot projects, is intended to improve parking turnover and alleviate traffic congestion on the island's congested streets.
Maryland man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Fort Pierce
A 65-year-old man died in a three-vehicle collision on Friday in St. Lucie County, the Federal Highway Patrol said.
Man hospitalized after garage fire in Port St. Lucie
A 66-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a residential fire Thursday afternoon.
cw34.com
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
State Road 7 lawsuit forcing delays of other Palm Beach County transportation projects
The State Road 7 extension lawsuit is wreaking havoc with other transportation projects in Palm Beach County, forcing several of them to be deferred to ensure that funding is available for the western communities' road project once the litigation is resolved. Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency staff recently presented a draft plan to...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023
Martin Downs Country Club Palm City Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, there are 14 homes for sale in the Martin Downs Country Club in Palm City FL. The list prices range from $319,000 up to $1,150,000. This is an average list price of $540,321 which works out to $266.17 per sq. ft. of living area.
luxury-houses.net
10 Ocean Lane, One of Great Oceanfront Estates in Vero Beach on The Market for $27 Million
10 Ocean Lane Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 10 Ocean Lane, Vero Beach, Florida is an oceanfront compound was extensively reworked in 2018 with the finest finishes and furnishings, stunning grounds and outdoor spaces. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Ocean Lane, please contact Cindy J O’Dare (Phone: 772-713-5899) & Richard D Boga (Phone: 772-559-4800) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach wants to help Seaside Grill
VERO BEACH - In a Dec. 19 memo to the Vero Beach City Council, City Manager Monte Falls asked if the city could grant new Seaside Grill lessees SW Hospitality Group, LLC a rent deferral of three months, from Jan.-March, with catch-up payments for deferred rent in April - June.
cw34.com
Car careens into canal in Boynton Beach, one person sent to hospital as trauma alert
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a car careened into a canal, one person was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said the accident occured on Tuesday night. Crews responded a quarter-mile west of Congress Avenue on Golf Road to reports of a car in a canal.
Attempted Traffic Stop In West Palm Beach Leads To Multiple Crashes
Police were trying to pull over a car with a man and woman inside, when the driver sped off and struck two patrol cars, while also striking an officer who was dragged briefly by the vehicle.
Townhouse destroyed by overnight fire in Delray Beach
An overnight fire at a townhouse in Delray Beach displaced three residents Saturday, according to fire rescue officials.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 3