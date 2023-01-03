PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – Pete, the iconic Pelican in Pelican Rapids, has been temporarily removed from his perch at the base of the Mill Pond Dam on the Pelican River. The more than 15-foot tall concrete statue built in 1957 was moved Wednesday as crews begin work on removing the dam to construct a fish passage. Built in 1870, the dam is one of several being removed along the Pelican River.

