SDSU blasts Bison women 94-63
(NDSU Athletics) BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota State women’s basketball team dropped a 94-63 decision at South Dakota State on Thursday night at Frost Arena. Abby Graham paced the Bison (9-5, 3-1 Summit) with a season-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Taylor Brown filled up her stat line with eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and four assists. Emily Behnke also contributed nine points with five rebounds and one block.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Pelican Rapids ‘Pete’ temporarily removed from his perch
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – Pete, the iconic Pelican in Pelican Rapids, has been temporarily removed from his perch at the base of the Mill Pond Dam on the Pelican River. The more than 15-foot tall concrete statue built in 1957 was moved Wednesday as crews begin work on removing the dam to construct a fish passage. Built in 1870, the dam is one of several being removed along the Pelican River.
Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
Valley City Public Library struck by controversy over book; No decision yet on ban or not to ban
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NEWSDAKOTA/KFGO) – Heated debate at a public hearing in Valley City Thursday evening about the book in the youth section of the local public library called, “Let’s Talk About It.”. Since September, a group of citizens had asked the library director and the board...
Dent man uninjured after vehicle struck by train
DENT, Minn. – A Dent man avoided injury when his pickup was hit by a train southeast of Dent Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old man was crossing the railroad tracks around 3:20 p.m. when his pickup got stuck. The man saw the train coming and got out of the pickup.
Fundraiser set up for family of Sheriff Thornton
ADA, Minn. (KFGO) – A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, who died Thursday, cover medical expenses and help advance pancreatic cancer research. According to the GoFundMe, organized by his daughter Kate Payne, Thornton saw his doctor in late November for pain,...
New Years Eve robbery suspect arrested by Fargo Police facing 21 charges
FARGO (KFGO) – Police arrested a man wanted for a robbery on New Year’s Eve in south Fargo. The victim was arrested at gunpoint by two men. Through investigation, officers identified one of the suspects as Tremane Rainey, a 22-year-old with no permanent address. He was wanted by the Street Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force, for an outstanding warrant for aggravated reckless endangerment, and two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle.
Man accused of setting mobile home on fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO KVRR) – A Buxton man has been charged with attempted murder for restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle the woman on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
