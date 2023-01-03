ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal Editorial Staff on What to Watch in 2023

By Matt Hickman
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9Okb_0k2GhdHU00

As we look ahead to 2023, Sourcing Journal ’s editorial staff offers up predictions of what to watch in the next 12 months.

Jasmin Malik Chua, Sourcing and Labor Editor

The outcry from workers in disparate garment-producing countries around the world will become a unified chorus as their existential struggles become more acute in the face of rising inflation and flagging demand in the West. The industry’s dearth of living wages will come under the klieg lights, as will poor purchasing practices that squeeze margins beyond what suppliers can bear. The call for legally binding agreements over voluntary commitments will likewise become more vociferous. Brands and retailers will find the public scrutiny that stems from all this difficult, if not impossible, to ignore. Whether they can see workers as more than mere units of productivity , on the other hand, is another matter altogether.

Angela Velasquez, Executive Editor, Rivet

Purple and emerald will overtake pink —finally. As street style in major fashion hubs become over stylized, designers will turn to the suburbs and smaller cities for creative inspiration. Brands will find greater value in laser finishing by layering techniques to create unique textures. Biodegradable claims will be put under the microscope. Brands ditch celebrity endorsements to avoid controversies . The pop-punk aesthetic of the late 90s and 2000s will be the next nostalgic trend clothing Gen Z. The U.K. emerges as a hub for denim laundry. More denim mills align themselves as consumer-facing brands. And all eyes will be on the 501.

Vicki M. Young, Executive Financial Reporter

Supply chain issues resulting from Covid and 2022’s inflationary landscape and its impact on consumer spending have created numerous challenges for retailers and brands over the last few years. But inflation’s impact and the shift in what consumers are buying are likely what will cause retailers to become more cautious as they buy closer to need in 2023. That shift in their buying mindset could be the impetus needed that finally gets both retailers and brands to become more serious about near-shoring options .

Glenn Taylor, Business Editor

Labor shortage concerns are already forcing retailers to rethink how they approach automation across their warehouses and distribution centers. The decline in warehousing job applicants only compounds the current economic situation, which indicates that layoffs could be a greater concern in 2023—thrusting robotics technology into the fold as a serious and increasingly attractive alternative to manpower. One report from Recode earlier this year suggested Amazon’s labor well is drying up, and perhaps not so coincidentally, the e-commerce giant rolled out new autonomous robots in the months after . Expect more apparel retailers to establish—and hype up—their robotics pilots this year.

Matt Hickman, Business Reporter

Much to the chagrin of environmental activists, the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) promised revisiting of the Green Guides , for the first time since 2012, will result in a much more liberal interpretation of truth in advertising than they would like. In December, the FTC, under pressure from both sides of the “greenwashing” debate, voted unanimously to revisit the bible of what is and isn’t acceptable in marketing for businesses touting themselves as environmentally friendly. The ubiquitous and heavily saturated use of the term “sustainability,” which doesn’t appear in the current Green Guides, will prompt the agency to essentially throw up its hands and allow much looser language in advertising all the way around. After all, the FTC’s charge isn’t protecting the planet, it’s establishing rules for communication. The result of such a decision is expected to drastically reduce the number of “greenwashing” lawsuits that dominated headlines in 2022, including the dual legal battles keeping H&M busy in court.

Kate Nishimura, Features Editor

Amid rising labor costs, supply chain problems, continued Trump-era tariffs and the arrival of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, China sourcing has become more difficult, costly and risky than ever. As challenges mount, companies will continue to diversify supply chains and consider nearshoring and onshoring strategies. Expect some to forge stronger partnerships in free-trade markets closer to home, while others will divert some portion of their sourcing to domestic producers. This isn’t likely to erode China’s market share overnight, but the nibbling has begun, and will continue in 2023.

Alex Harrell, Staff Writer

Counterfeits could hit a crossroads. While the value of the fake and pirated goods market was up to $3 trillion this year, authentication technology and education is quick on the heels of the underground industry pumping out phony purses, fake in-demand sneakers and other coveted fashion. Plus, the INFORM Consumers Act , which requires online marketplaces to collect, verify and disclose certain information from high-volume, third-party sellers, was passed by the House. The SHOP SAFE Act and its implications for secondhand platforms such as eBay, where people often offload counterfeits, is also in front of the Senate and could give fake makers fewer digital outlets to hawk their wares.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Fake Cashmere Lands Popular Marketplace in Hot Water

The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) sued Etsy for its role in promoting the sale of fake cashmere products, similar to its previous legal battle with Amazon. The global trade group, which represents manufacturers, distributors and retailers selling cashmere, on Dec. 30 filed a lawsuit claiming that Etsy is aiding, abetting and participating in the sale of falsely labeled apparel and accessories. CCMI said the platform has allowed its vendors to sell “huge quantities of counterfeit garments” advertised as 100-percent cashmere, when they’re produced from man-made or synthetic fibers like acrylic, polyester, nylon and rayon, as well as standard...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

The Amazon Prime Effect’s ‘Enviro-Psychological Burden’, Explained

Is sustainability still just a preference? Research would say no, it’s a need. Manifest, a fulfillment startup offering energy-efficient and plastic-free warehousing and biodegradable packaging for digital brands, investigated this very issue in its 2023 Annual Sustainable Ecommerce Fulfillment Report, which collected 1,000 responses from online shoppers to find out if consumers really do prefer purchasing from merchants who are committed to operating sustainably. “According to our survey, the demand to meet consumer preference for sustainable choices is table stakes,” said George Wojciechowski, co-founder and CEO of Manifest, who hopes the report released on Jan. 3 will catalyze the “sustainable transformation”...
Sourcing Journal

Mango Publishes Tier 3 Suppliers as Part of Sustainability Push

Mango kicked off the new year by becoming Spain’s first major fashion company to publicly divulge a list of its Tier 3 suppliers, the retailer revealed Monday. The move, which follows last year’s publication of its Tier 1 and 2 factories, another Spanish fashion nameplate first, is part of a broader sustainability strategy that aims to provide full traceability and transparency of Mango’s supply chain. Drilling down this deep isn’t easy. In a 2021 survey of more than 200 brands, retailers, suppliers, manufacturers and sourcing agents in the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, only 19 percent of respondents claimed to have...
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: Sportswear Supplier Leverages Benchmarking to Boost Factory Production 10%

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the supply chain. With a client list including companies like Walmart, Kohl’s, Abercrombie & Fitch and Levi’s, time is money for Vietnamese leisurewear and sportswear manufacturer Son Ha Garment Joint Stock Company. As such, benchmarking factory productivity at the firm must be an exact science. In the months after implementing Coats Digital’s cost optimization solution GSDCost, Son Ha Garment has realized a 10 percent improvement in its core Standard Minute Values productivity benchmark. But this progress is just the tip of the iceberg. The apparel supplier says it is...
Sourcing Journal

This Inventory Tech Helps Allbirds and Rothy’s DTC to the Top of the Class

Inventory management was one of retail’s biggest concerns in 2022, but one particular part of the problem cannot be ignored. Younger brands looking to scale often aren’t equipped to effectively monitor inventory—and some don’t want to deal with the burden of deploying multiple technologies. Purpose-built for high-SKU, direct-to-consumer fashion brands, ChannelApe aims to relieve these sellers with a real-time inventory tracking and order management solution that incorporates a vast third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing network, along with a fully managed service that enables brands to outsource inventory operations altogether. “A lot of DTCs we’ve worked with didn’t start to become a supply...
Sourcing Journal

China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift

The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
WWD

What to Watch: Down South, Textile Towns Reinvent Themselves

It’s time to revisit the Carolinas. What were once storied textile towns in the southern U.S. are now material makers, broadening upon bio-based materials for fashion and more. And with a growing cluster of ethical manufacturers down south, Carolinians can once again wear their maker status with pride.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection “It’s an exciting time for our industry as companies like Walmart focus on bringing some of their supply chain back to the U.S. and the region,” said Eddie Ingle, chief executive officer of Unifi and maker of Repreve...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Sourcing Journal

SEC Asks Bed Bath & Beyond to Explain Itself

Bed Bath & Beyond took another stock hit this week after a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed on Sept. 27 was made public. The request sought to clarify how supply chain disruptions impacted the retailer’s operations during the second half of the fiscal 2022 year. The SEC also inquired as to whether Bed Bath & Beyond had implemented any risk mitigation strategies in response to those supply chain issues. Bed Bath & Beyond‘s response confirmed that supply chain challenges and delays on top of higher freight costs resulted in net sales falling by $275 million while gross...
Sourcing Journal

Better Cotton Open for Business in Uzbekistan

Better Cotton is expanding to Uzbekistan. It’s another vote of confidence for the formerly blacklisted country, which the sustainable cotton nonprofit said has “come a long way” from its state-sanctioned use of child and forced labor to harvest the fiber. Years of campaigning, plus a decade-plus-long freeze-out by brands and retailers, have triggered extensive government-led labor reforms in the world’s sixth-largest cotton producer. In March, the International Labor Organization declared Uzbek cotton “free” of forced and child labor. The same month, the global coalition known as the Cotton Campaign called off its boycott. The Central Asian nation, it said, has demonstrated...
Sourcing Journal

California Crime Bill Takes Aim at Rampant Shoplifting

Newly proposed legislation aims to tamp down surging retail crime in California. State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi this month introduced Assembly Bill 23, an amendment to Proposition 47, the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, that would lower the dollar threshold for incidences of theft and shoplifting punishable as felonies. Under Prop. 47, which was passed in 2014, the theft of money, labor or property valued at less than $950 is classified as a misdemeanor. If the value of the property exceeds that amount, it is labeled grand theft, which is punishable as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Muratsuchi’s bill would reduce the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Has Bed Bath & Beyond Seen Its Last Holiday Selling Season?

With the bulk of fourth-quarter sales completed, Wall Street has started speculating on whether the struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has a reason to exist. In an interview on Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said that retailers likely had a tough slog this holiday season, and cited Bed Bath & Beyond as one that might have seen its last yule. “They’re simply just not relevant anymore. This really was [Lieutenant Colonel George A.] Custer’s last stand and it’s going to pretty much end the same way that it did for Custer,”...
Sourcing Journal

$60,000 Nike Cargo Theft Highlights Nationwide Threat

The crime wave that’s targeted the sprawling retail supply chain has gotten the attention of merchants and lawmakers alike since the Covid-19 pandemic began may be overshadowing a key issue with wider implications—cargo theft. Estimated by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) at anywhere between $15 billion and $35 billion in annual losses, cargo theft only got worse in 2022, according to CargoNet, a cargo theft prevention and recovery solution from risk management firm Verisk. While theft and fraud complaints across the U.S. filed with CargoNet from Aug. 1-Dec. 14 rose 27 percent year over year, the holiday season only compounded the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Sourcing Journal

Amazon, Slashing 18K Jobs, Braces for UK Strike

Amazon’s new year is off to a newsworthy start. CEO Andy Jassey told employees in a memo dated Jan. 4 that the e-commerce giant plans to lay off more than 18,000 including headcount reductions that started in November. This comes after the Seattle company previously froze hiring in its retail division as well as at the corporate level. Jassey blamed economic uncertainty and Amazon’s recent pandemic-era hiring spree as factors behind the job cuts, which will help the company tighten its belt amid slumping financial performance. Amazon, which will start notifying affected employees and reps on Jan. 18, said it’s reporting...
COLORADO STATE
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Bankruptcy? Retail Giant Running Out of Options

The problems are piling up for Bed Bath & Beyond. On the eve of its fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report, the beleaguered home goods retailer said it could file for bankruptcy as one of the strategic alternatives it’s looking at, including restructuring or refinancing its debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying business activities and strategic initiatives, selling assets, or other strategic transactions or measures.  That’s according to a filing with the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which requested additional time for Bed Bath & Beyond to complete its quarter-end close procedures for the third quarter, which ended...
Sourcing Journal

Primaloft Partner Closer to Building Sustainable Manufacturing Plant

Origin Materials Inc. is scaling onwards and upwards in a big way. The carbon-negative materials company with the mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials secured funding to build a new factory in Louisiana. The company announced that the Louisiana State Bond Commission plans to give its final approval of up to $1.5 billion of tax-exempt bondstofinance the construction of Origin 2, its first world-scale manufacturing facility to be located in Geismar, La. In February, the pending state and local incentives were estimated to be worth more than $100 million. In addition, a private activity bond (PAB) volume cap allocation from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Nine Child Laborers Rescued from Indian Garment Factory

Nine illegally employed child laborers were rescued from a garment factory in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh following a tip-off to the police, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the children had been working at the unnamed facility for the past six months and others a year in the city of Noida, an official for the Gautam Buddh Nagar police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) told the Press Trust of India. The six girls and three boys, who hailed from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and the eastern state of Bihar, were examined by a doctor, then admitted to a shelter home...
Sourcing Journal

Policy Primer: What Lies in the Balance?

Legislation—both active and pending—has had a profound impact on the sourcing landscape. Four years after the implementation of punitive tariffs on China-made goods, many U.S. brands and retailers are still seeking to offset the impact the duties have had on their bottom lines. And after a pandemic threw the global supply chain into upheaval, apparel, footwear and textile companies have been forced to reevaluate the soundness of their sourcing strategies. Sourcing Journal has taken a look back at the trade agreements and governmental actions that have impacted the sector most over the course of 2022. We’ve also spoken to industry experts about...
Sourcing Journal

Crescent Re-creates Vintage Denim Looks for Lower-Impact Jeans

As the denim industry looks to lower the environmental cost of jeans, one strategy to reduce this impact is looking to the past. Whereas today’s jeans are typically dyed a deep indigo color and then heavily processed to achieve varied hues, vintage jeans were dyed lighter shades of indigo and left raw. Instead of manufacturing lived-in details like whiskering and fading, denim naturally gained these variations over time through wear. This aesthetic and concept inspired Crescent Bahuman Limited’s latest collection, A Lighter Touch. The Pakistan-based mill worked with denim consultant Miles Johnson to develop a collection using different rigid and stretch...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy