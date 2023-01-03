ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Sailboat with another 200 migrants lands in Florida Keys as ‘humanitarian crisis’ continues

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r25PT_0k2GhOEh00

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The “mass migrant crisis” affecting the Florida Keys continued to worsen Tuesday as a sailboat carrying another 200 migrants landed in Key Largo.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said a vessel carrying around 200 migrants from Haiti ran aground about half a mile away from the coast of Key Largo.

The migrants then made their way to a residential area.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector said agents were responding to the area and told citizens traveling in the area to take precautions as they give space to the responding partner agencies.

The new arrival added further stress to law enforcement officials who were already trying to handle the hundreds of Cuban migrants that landed in the Keys over the last few days.

At the Dry Tortugas National Park, the arrival of 300 Cuban migrants over the weekend caused the park to close as park personnel worked to evaluate and care for the migrants before they were transferred to Key West.

Another 190 migrants arrived at other parts of the Keys over the last few days, according to WTVJ.

Slosar said since Oct. 1, 2022, the Miami Sector has seen “over a 400% increase in migrant encounters.”

In a statement released Monday, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay called the situation a “humanitarian crisis” caused by the federal government’s failure to act.

“This shows a lack of a working plan by the federal government to deal with a mass migration issue that was foreseeable,” Ramsay said.

To help intercept any further migrant landings in the Miami Sector, the U.S. Border Patrol established a toll-free hotline at 877-772-8146 for community members to report suspicious activity.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also asked residents to notify them of incoming arrivals and give them a location.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
The Week

300 migrants arrive at Florida national park, forcing closure

Florida's Dry Tortugas National Park has been closed to the public after 300 migrants arrived by boat. The park, located at the tip of the Florida Keys, was closed to "evaluate, provide care for, and coordinate transport to Key West" for the migrants, per a statement from the National Park Service (NPS). The majority of the migrants are believed to be Cuban, reports Axios. The migrants will be turned over to federal agents and processed through U.S. Border Security, The Washington Post writes. The Florida Keys have seen a marked increase in Cuban migrants seeking asylum; 80 individuals were sent back to Cuba just last week....
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys

At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
WFLA

WFLA

130K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy