The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
Idaho Roommate 'Passed Out' After Seeing Suspect, Former FBI Agent Suggests
Critics argue that the roommate, Dylan Mortensen, should have called police immediately after encountering an unknown person in the Moscow, Idaho, home.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
Idaho suspect in student murders thoroughly cleaned vehicle, also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times outside family home, source says
The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November had thoroughly cleaned the interior and exterior of his car and was also seen wearing surgical gloves multiple times before being apprehended, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder
University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
Hear what expert thinks about DNA police found at Idaho crime scene
Investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who has not worked on the Idaho student killings case, explains the type of DNA likely found at the crime scene and the role it played in identifying the suspect.
Kaylee Goncalves' Dad Praises Bryan Kohberger Affidavit: 'Hit a Home Run'
Steve Goncalves had formerly criticized police involved in the investigation, who had previously released limited information about the case.
Was Bryan Kohberger Hiding in Plain Sight? Online Sleuth Theory Goes Viral
There is speculation the Idaho murderer could be linked to two social media accounts who discussed the case at length online.
KXLY
‘It was crazy’: Neighbors react to shocking details revealed in affidavit
MOSCOW, Idaho — There is a sense of relief for those who live in the Moscow area, but also horror that this crime even happened. Now, everyone just wants justice for the victims. “Your heart really goes out to all of them,” said Alan Kolok, a University of Idaho...
This is what's in affidavit that led to arrest of Idaho murder suspect
CNN's Gary Tuchman reports on the release of a probable cause affidavit containing evidence that led to the arrest of Brian Kohberger for the murder of four people in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho suspect changed car title 5 days after college student slayings, records show
Bryan Christopher Kohberger, who is accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his car five days after the murder. Records show that he applied to transfer the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra from Pennsylvania to Whitman County, Washington, on Nov. 18. It was issued Dec. 5.
Bryan Kohberger's Defense Team Hires Expert Who Investigated Tupac's Death
The influential rapper was killed by an unknown gunman in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.
pullmanradio.com
‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview
MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
Idaho murders roommate allegedly saw killer in the house; TikTok cousins solve baby kidnapping - TCDPOD
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: New court documents detail evidence used to arrest the alleged killer in the University of Idaho slayings. Plus, the valiant efforts of two moms bring an alleged child abductor to justice and a missing child home.
koze.com
Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved
MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
Comments / 4