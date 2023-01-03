ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Associated Press

The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The white sedan cruised past the gray, three-story rental home on a dead-end street in Moscow, Idaho. Then again. And again. It was unusual behavior in the residential, hillside neighborhood in the quiet hours before dawn. And according to a police affidavit released Thursday, surveillance videos showing the vehicle that November night were key to unraveling the gruesome mystery of who killed four University of Idaho students inside the house. With little else to go on as a panicked community demanded answers, investigators canvassed security footage from the neighborhood — including one recording of the car speeding away after the slayings — to get a sense of the killer’s possible movements, the affidavit said. Eventually, the document said, police were able to narrow down what was at first known only vaguely as a white sedan to a 2015 Hyundai Elantra registered to Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student in criminology at Washington State University, just across the border in Pullman, Washington. Further investigation matched Kohberger to DNA at the crime scene, it said.
New York Post

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle got DoorDash delivery just minutes before her murder

University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle received a DoorDash delivery less than 20 minutes before she was stabbed to death inside her home, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday. The 20-year-old marketing major’s final meal — likely from Jack in the Box, as The Post’s pictures taken inside the house show — was dropped off by a driver at the house on King Road in Moscow at 4 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. Kernodle was active on her phone at 4:12 a.m. but had been slaughtered alongside her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, in her bedroom by 4:25, investigators...
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
103.5 KISSFM

Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?

Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I have no ill will towards you’: Father of U of I murder victim addresses Bryan Kohberger’s parents in interview

MOSCOW, Idaho — Steve Goncalves addressed the parents of Moscow murders suspect, Bryan Kohberger, after his first court appearance in Idaho Wednesday. Speaking to an ABC reporter, Goncalves and his family attorney, Shanon Gray, also shared their thoughts on the information that was released through an affidavit after Kohberger was flown from a jail in Pennsylvania to the Latah County...
koze.com

Court Docs Unsealed: Murder Scene to Be Preserved

MOSCOW, ID – An order keeping the residence where four University of Idaho students were killed in mid-November a crime scene will stay in place until February 1st or until further order of the Latah County Second District Court. Newly unsealed records show a judge signed an order on...
