Cincinnati, OH

YourErie

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe […]
The Associated Press

Stars matter? Georgia, TCU both excel in player development

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Based solely on the recruiting rankings, this national championship game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU is the most lopsided in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are a recruiting juggernaut, brimming with four- and five-star high school players. The Horned Frogs have some blue-chippers, but they’re more likely to rely on players who outperform their prospect pedigree. “Yo, man, in football, stars don’t matter at all,” TCU star cornerback Tre Hodges-Tomlinson said Saturday during media day for the CFP title game. “It’s all about development once you get to college.”
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Clemson claims top spot in ACC with 75-74 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight and are off to their best start since 1996-97, are the last unbeaten team in the conference. The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) were trying for their first 5-0 start since joining the ACC in 2013. They did it five times in the Big East. Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 43-42 lead with 17:36 left to play. Neither team got any separation until Greg Elliot hit a 3-pointer and Jamarius Burton made four straight free throws to give the Panthers a 67-59 lead with 5:35 to go. Hall answered with a three-point play and Hunter followed with a 3-pointer and a jumper to pull the Tigers even at 69 with 2:21 remaining. Galloway hit a jumper to give Clemson the lead, Burton and Hunter traded baskets and the Tigers led 73-71 with 45 seconds left.
CLEMSON, SC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

