PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 17 points, Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall added double-doubles and Clemson rallied late to beat Pittsburgh 75-74 on Saturday in a showdown for the top spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (13-3, 5-0), who have won five straight and are off to their best start since 1996-97, are the last unbeaten team in the conference. The Panthers (11-5, 4-1) were trying for their first 5-0 start since joining the ACC in 2013. They did it five times in the Big East. Brevin Galloway hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 43-42 lead with 17:36 left to play. Neither team got any separation until Greg Elliot hit a 3-pointer and Jamarius Burton made four straight free throws to give the Panthers a 67-59 lead with 5:35 to go. Hall answered with a three-point play and Hunter followed with a 3-pointer and a jumper to pull the Tigers even at 69 with 2:21 remaining. Galloway hit a jumper to give Clemson the lead, Burton and Hunter traded baskets and the Tigers led 73-71 with 45 seconds left.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO