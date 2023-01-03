ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Amazon union launches program to protect injured workers

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The union at Staten Island’s JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center announced it hired a law firm on Tuesday to help workers seek compensation and accommodation for on-the-job injuries.

The Amazon Labor Union retained McIntyre, Donohue, Accardi, Salmonson & Riordan to advocate for workers at the facility, which became the first in the country to unionize on April 1.

“Many of our members at JFK8 who were injured while performing their job duties are currently working with injuries,” said ALU President Christian Smalls said. “Many are unaware that they can file a comp claim and be compensated for their injuries. It’s important for those working in Amazon facilities to know that their union and its lawyers has their back. Today, we turn the page and ensure our members at JFK8 will get the treatment they need and know their rights.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to 1010 WINS’ request for comment.

The company has not yet recognized the union or engaged in collective bargaining with workers, instead opting to file a series of legal challenges against the union.

None of the challenges have been successful in overturning the election.

