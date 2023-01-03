ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio visits New York, looks to end road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

San Antonio Spurs (12-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (20-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits New York looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Knicks have gone 9-10 at home. New York scores 114.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Spurs are 5-12 on the road. San Antonio has a 2-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 122-115 on Dec. 30, with Keldon Johnson scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 46.8% and averaging 24.2 points for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Johnson is scoring 21.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 15.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.8% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.5 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (finger), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee), Obi Toppin: out (knee).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Tavares’ 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -219, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers after John Tavares’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Harkless scores 25, UNLV beats No. 21 New Mexico 84-77

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 25 points, including 21 in the second half to spark UNLV to a 84-77 win Saturday night over No. 21 New Mexico. The Rebels (12-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had four other players in double figures, with Keyshon Gilbert adding 14. “We put the ball in EJ’s hands tonight and he made really good decisions,” UNLV coach Kevin Kruger said. “And he made things happen.” Morris Udeze scored 22 with 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos (14-2, 2-2) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19, but star guard Jaelen House was held scoreless in the second half, finishing with 12.
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Associated Press

Roberts leads San Francisco over Loyola Marymount 72-70

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 21 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 72-70 on Saturday night. Roberts shot 7 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dons (12-7, 1-3 West Coast Conference). Julian Rishwain added 18 points and six rebounds. Marcus Williams scored 10. Keli Leaupepe paced the Lions (12-6) with 22 points and six rebounds. Cameron Shelton added 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alex Merkviladze totaled 14 points and seven rebounds. Roberts scored 15 in the second half to rally the Dons from a 36-32 halftime deficit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy