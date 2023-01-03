Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Collider
First 'Renfield' Trailer Shows Nicolas Cage's Dracula Making Life a Living Hell
Universal drew back the curtain on their campy vampire flick Renfield with a new trailer teasing the adventure of Dracula's titular minion. The film focuses on the dynamic between Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) and his big boss (Nicolas Cage) as the henchman tries to step out of Dracula's long shadow after decades of service. When he falls head over heels for the feisty, perpetually angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) in modern-day New Orleans, he finally decides to leave the vampire's employ, leading to hilarity and drama as they sort out the issues in their relationship.
Collider
Why Nicolas Cage's Approach to His Work on 'Renfield' Moved Co-Star Brandon Scott Jones
Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones sat down with Collider to discuss the hit supernatural comedy's nominations, in addition to another exciting project he has on the horizon. By the end of the conversation with our own Perri Nemiroff, Jones spoke a little bit about Renfield, the upcoming dark action-comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as none other than the biggest vampire of all time: Dracula.
Collider
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
Collider
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Collider
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
Estranged Wife of ABC Host Caught Cheating with Blonde Coworker Breaks Silence
Marilee Fiebig, the ex-wife of disgraced Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes is finally opening up about her estranged husband who has been seen gallivanting around town with his mistress and co-host Amy Robach. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained...
Collider
Nicolas Cage Reveals the Plot of ‘Face/Off’ 2 [Exclusive]
Last year's release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave Nicolas Cage fans the chance to revisit his most iconic roles in an incredibly entertaining, self-aware way. The finished product was a masterpiece and the only way you could truly pay tribute, in cinematic form, to one of Hollywood's last true originals. One of the roles that was prominently featured in the film was his role as Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Collider
New ‘You People’ Trailer Has Eddie Murphy Stressing Over His Daughter's Future Husband: Jonah Hill
Netflix has released a new trailer and posters for You People, an upcoming comedy loaded with social commentary by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. The movie stars Jonah Hill as a starstruck lover who wants to marry the daughter of Eddie Murphy. The trailer introduces Hill as Ezra Cohen, a successful...
Collider
Bert Kreischer's 'The Machine' Sets Release Date
Sony Pictures has set the release date for Legendary Pictures’ The Machine inspired by comedian Bert Kreischer’s real-life experience. The feature, which is directed by Peter Atencio of The Twilight Zone fame, is set to hit theaters on May 26. The action comedy is set 23 years after...
Collider
‘Paul T. Goldman’ Footage Proves It Is the Strangest Show You Need to Watch [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Paul T. Goldman, the weirdest true-crime limited series you’ve ever seen. The exclusive clip comes from the miniseries' fourth episode, set to premiere on Peacock this Sunday, January 8. To understand what’s happening in the exclusive clip, first, we have to...
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Concept Art Reveals Michael Keaton's Scrapped Vulture Cameo
Newly revealed concept art for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a scrapped cameo from Michael Keaton’s the Vulture. Storyboard artist Phil Langone shared three pieces of art on Instagram from the early pre-production phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. Two of the images clearly feature Sandman and Doctor Octopus in a garage surrounded by the flashing blue and red lights of the police. However, the most surprising image is the third one since it features Adrian Toomes in the same location with a whip in hand. However, the Vulture was scrapped from the film for unknown reasons, so the Green Goblin, Electro, and the Lizard completed final lineup of supervillains.
Collider
Enid Is the Perfect Partner in Crime to Wednesday
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar based on the characters from Charles Addams, takes the audience along for a new story with the titular heroine and her eccentric family. When Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is expelled from her high school — after nearly murdering some boys who were tormenting her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) — she is forced by her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) to attend their alma mater, the place they fell in love: Nevermore Academy. Wednesday protests, but it is of no use as no other school will take her in.
Collider
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
Collider
How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’ Starring Alexandra Daddario
Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.
Collider
'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch Promises More Backstory in the New Trilogy
I love The Strangers. It’s one of my favorite horror movies of all time. It’s a no-frills, extremely well-executed story that’s guaranteed to haunt your dreams courtesy of the killers’ motivation; “because you were home.” Why remake a genre classic that thrives off such simple, chilling storytelling?
Collider
Max Thieriot on 'Fire Country's Success & Why Authenticity Is So Important
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
Collider
All the ‘Glass Onion’ Easter Eggs Hidden in Rian Johnson’s Mystery
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Mysteries are always a delight to watch, especially when we have all the clues we need to solve them ourselves. But, sometimes, the clues aren’t hiding exactly where we think they should. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit movie Knives Out, there are numerous little details scattered throughout that might help viewers figure out what’s going on before detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig)—or just as quick as him. Then there are also those details that don’t add much to the plot, but sure make Glass Onion a much more rewarding and entertaining watch. In case you’ve seen the film, but still have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a list of all the clues, cameos, and Easter eggs that you might have missed.
Comments / 0