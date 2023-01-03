Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
Max Thieriot on 'Fire Country's Success & Why Authenticity Is So Important
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
How to Watch ‘Mayfair Witches’ Starring Alexandra Daddario
Get ready to start the year with a witchy vibe as AMC is about to launch Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. Also known as Mayfair Witches, the all-new supernatural drama thriller series is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. This is the novelist’s second work to be adapted into a television series, the first one being Interview with the Vampire. The AMC original show follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), who discovers that her ancestry is tied to a family of witches. When she begins to explore her background, she is also faced with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for a long time.
Colin Farrell Talks Decision to Make 'The Penguin' Series
Matt Reeves’ The Batman not only gave us a new iteration of the Dark Knight but also a slew of characters that need to be explored further. One among them getting that treatment is Collin Farrell's Oscar Cobblepot aka the Penguin, whose story will continue on HBO Max with his stand-alone series, The Penguin. In the 2022 movie, he was still not the crime kingpin of Gotha,m but Falcone's chief lieutenant who operates the Iceberg Lounge. But after Falcone’s death, a power vacuum has been created for him to rise, which will be explored in the upcoming series. In a recent chat with Variety, Farrell revealed that he starts filming the series in February as well as revealing the inspiration behind exploring the character further.
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
Enid Is the Perfect Partner in Crime to Wednesday
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar based on the characters from Charles Addams, takes the audience along for a new story with the titular heroine and her eccentric family. When Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is expelled from her high school — after nearly murdering some boys who were tormenting her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) — she is forced by her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) to attend their alma mater, the place they fell in love: Nevermore Academy. Wednesday protests, but it is of no use as no other school will take her in.
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
'Fire Country' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
Things are going well in Fire Country. CBS announced that the firefighter drama will return for a second season after becoming broadcast television's most-viewed new series. Executive produced by ten-time Emmy-winning television giant Jerry Bruckheimer, the series centers on Seal Team's Max Thieriot who plays a young convict named Bode Donovan seeking redemption, and a shorter sentence, by joining the prison release firefighting program. The program pairs inmates up with veteran firefighters to battle the unpredictable and deadly wildfires of Northern California.
'M3GAN' Writer Akela Cooper Teases Unrated, "Way Gorier" Version
Universal and Blumhouse’s M3GAN is set to terrify the audience in unimaginable creepy ways. The story follows the titular AI companion doll designed by a brilliant roboticist, Gemma, who gives a prototype of the doll to her 8-year-old orphaned niece. But as all the creepy doll lore goes, M3GAN goes haywire. Horror genius James Wan co-wrote the story with long-time collaborator Akela Cooper, who previously worked with him on features like Malignant and the upcoming The Nun 2. In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Cooper spoke about writing a much gorier version of the movie.
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Review: CBS Sitcom Illuminates Witty Spirit With Midseason Premiere
After spooking up a series high of 7 million viewers with its two-part, holiday-themed episode this past December, Ghosts returns on CBS Thursday night for its midseason premiere, and the single-camera comedy continues to prove it’s the gift that keeps on giving. The bubbly, primetime darling has become a kaleidoscope of comedy across the network landscape thanks to its unique characters, sharp dialogue, and wholesome moments. Reinventing itself as a strong series outside its BBC One inspiration of the same name and diverging from its source material most naturally, the richly funny Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created unicorn continues to demonstrate it’s one of the best sitcoms from the past decade. In celebration of its 2023 return, Collider got a chance to watch the first three episodes made available for the press, but don’t worry — no spoilers are ahead.
'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch Promises More Backstory in the New Trilogy
I love The Strangers. It’s one of my favorite horror movies of all time. It’s a no-frills, extremely well-executed story that’s guaranteed to haunt your dreams courtesy of the killers’ motivation; “because you were home.” Why remake a genre classic that thrives off such simple, chilling storytelling?
