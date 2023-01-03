ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tony Award-winner, Chicago stage champion Frank Galati dies

By MARK KENNEDY
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qF1b6_0k2Ggcie00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago's theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, died Monday, according to Steppenwolf Theatre. He was 79.

Galati won twin Tonys in 1990 — best play and best director — for his adaptation and staging of Steppenwolf’s production of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad. He was also nominated for directing the 1998 celebrated musical “Ragtime.”

“Every actor will know what I mean when I say that Frank waited for me. He waited for me. He cast you and then he trusted you. Sometimes he knew me as an actor better than I knew myself,” said Steppenwolf member Molly Regan.

His screenwriting credits include “The Accidental Tourist,” for which he was an Oscar nominee. He also was credited for writing the teleplay to Arthur Miller’s play “The American Clock” in 1993.

He had highs but also lows on Broadway, including watching his production of “The Pirate Queen” be shipwrecked by blistering reviews and become one of Broadway’s costliest flops in 2007 and being fired in 2001 as director of “Seussical.”

Galati became a Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member in 1985 and the Goodman Theatre’s associate director a year later. He remained in that post until 2008. He was also an artistic associate at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, Florida.

In a joint statement, Steppenwolf’s co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis paid tribute to Galati: “Frank had a profound impact on Steppenwolf, and all of us, over the years. For some, he was a teacher, mentor, director, adaptor, writer, fellow actor, and visionary. Regardless of the relationship, Frank always made others feel cared for, valued, and inspired in his ever-generous, joyful and compassionate presence.”

His productions at the Goodman include “The Visit,” “She Always Said Pablo,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “The Good Person of Setzuan” and “Cry the Beloved Country.” He most recently directed Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2022 world premiere musical "Knoxville," written by the “Ragtime” team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Galati's long career also included directing at the Metropolitan Opera and the Lyric Opera of Chicago, as well as teaching performance study at Northwestern University for nearly 40 years.

“He seems to have five productions going at once, major ones, always juggling, always busy, always thrilled to be doing them all,” Sinise told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. “I’ve asked him several times how he does it, and he says he doesn’t know.”

Galati won several Joseph Jefferson Awards for outstanding achievements in Chicago theater, as well as two directing awards from the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, a League of Chicago Theatres Artistic Leadership Award and an NAACP Theatre Award.

"You won’t find one of us who was fortunate enough to work with him who wasn’t changed by him. He made us all better and there will never be another one like him,” said Steppenwolf member and Broadway director Anna D. Shapiro.

He is survived by his husband, Peter Amster, also a theater director.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Catching up with retired anchor Mark Suppelsa

This year WGN celebrates 75 years on the air! And to celebrate each week we are chatting with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Mark Suppelsa ended his nearly 40-year news career in 2017 after nearly a decade here at the old number nine. Mark joins us now from Montana.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bridgeport soul food restaurant tagged with 'Black Lives Don't Matter' graffiti

CHICAGO - A Bridgeport soul food restaurant is looking to increase security after being tagged with racist graffiti. The restaurant's owner says when she discovered the hateful messages spray-painted on her business earlier this week, her heart sank. Located at 31st and Wallace in Bridgeport, Sydney Blakely opened Cook it...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

The Hot Dog Box Opening In Downtown Food Hall

DOWNTOWN — A hot dog joint known for its unique wieners is opening this month inside a Downtown food hall. The Hot Dog Box is opening Monday at Urbanspace, a 12,000-square-foot food hall at 15 W. Washington St. The food hall also features Keadkao Express, Plant Junkie and the Budlong Hot Chicken.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Burglars caught on camera ransacking Lincoln Park store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Burglars were caught on camera ransacking a small business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood early Wednesday - one year since the last burglary of the store.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the owner of the small business says she doesn't feel safe after her store was cleared out again.We aren't identifying the store owner. She asked us not to because she's so shaken up. But her consignment store in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue was hit early Wednesday morning, just as Chicago Police issued a warning about other burglaries in the area. A total of...
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy