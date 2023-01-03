Read full article on original website
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Eric Adams Will Visit The S.I. School Near The Port Richmond Bus StopAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
The Biggest Taco You’ll Ever Eat Is Right Here In New Jersey
When it comes to delicious food, New Jersey pretty much has that on lock. Good luck finding a meal here in South Jersey that's completely awful. Sure, some places are better than others. However, overall, it's hard to find cuisine that not edible. Since it is the Garden State, it's...
The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned
A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?
So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
Visit This Small New Jersey Town For The Absolute Perfect Day Trip
New Jersey is known for a lot of things, but what really sets us apart from other states is all of our unique small towns, and one town is getting some serious props for being one of the best places in the state to visit for a day trip!. There's...
14 cool festivals and events happening in NJ this winter
Ahhh…the doldrums of winter are here. For many, the winter season (usually January and February) means cold, dark, grey days with nothing to do. But here in New Jersey, there are plenty of activities happening to help brighten that boredom. Here are just a few. Let It Glow: A...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Top 5 donut shops in NJ
Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries. Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
onthewater.com
New Jersey Fishing Report- January 5, 2023
It’s January at the Jersey Shore, not a time known for abundant fishing opportunities. Challenging weather and closed seasons have many anglers putting their gear away to await fairer days. Bait and tackle shops shorten their hours or close altogether to replace inventory or take a break before spring arrives.
This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?. There are so many amazing New Jersey...
NJ corrections officer swims 300 yards to save man from sinking boat
Swimming 30 yards for most people would take some effort. Imagine 300 yards? Three football fields of running on dry land will have you huffing and sweating. But swimming the length of three football fields with the urgency to save a life is something to be admired. A senior corrections...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
More of the best craft breweries in NJ — Part 2
What started as a meeting with a friend, opened up a big conversation about beer in the Garden State. Currently, there are 138 craft breweries in New Jersey and I'd like to get to as many as possible in the new year. We got so many responses from listeners about...
Popular West Coast Burger Chain Rapidly Expanding In New Jersey
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
This incident and story serve as a heads-up for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways. Always expect the unexpected and keep your eyes open at all times to your surroundings. I've been driving the roads in New Jersey all my life ever since I got my permit at age...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Celebrating National DJ Day: Big Joe on his passion for NJ radio
It’s National DJ Day on Jan. 20. According to the definition, we “celebrate” the work that DJ’s do, spinning the hits for a receptive audience whether in a club, at Sweet 16 parties or on your radio. I’ve never been a fan of the term DJ but I have always been a big fan of the job.
