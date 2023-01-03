ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

94.5 PST

The best mutz in New Jersey has been crowned

A New Jersey deli, Massimo in Kenilworth, has been awarded the coveted title of best mozzarella in the state. The group bestowing the honor is the founder of the Jersey Pizza Joints and Jersey Sandwich Joints social media sites, Guy Madsen who delivered the “MutzMadness” trophy. In an...
KENILWORTH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Yum! Is This the Best “Sunday Gravy” in All of New Jersey?

So there is always a bit of debate as to what "Sunday Gravy" is called. Some would say "red sauce" while others might say "tomato sauce". In addition, maybe you call it pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce. No matter what you call it I think we can all agree that it is delicious. Does your family still do Sunday night dinner with maybe spaghetti and meatballs, topped off with Mom's "Sunday Gravy"? For me growing up it was more likely an Irish favorite like pot roast and potatoes on our Sunday night lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 5 donut shops in NJ

Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries. Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures

There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
FORT LEE, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 5, 2023

It’s January at the Jersey Shore, not a time known for abundant fishing opportunities. Challenging weather and closed seasons have many anglers putting their gear away to await fairer days. Bait and tackle shops shorten their hours or close altogether to replace inventory or take a break before spring arrives.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

 https://wpst.com

