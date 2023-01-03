Read full article on original website
'Outer Range' Cast and Character Guide
In Spring 2022, Prime Video premiered its neo-western science-fiction series Outer Range. Created by Brian Watkins, the storyline centers on a Wyoming rancher named Royal Abbott whose family, already struggling to cope with the unsolved disappearance of their daughter-in-law, becomes locked in a battle with neighboring landowners trying to snatch a sizable portion of their land. Royal's predicament takes a complicated turn when the discovery of a supernatural black void on the edge of his property seems intrinsically linked to the appearance of a mesmerizing young woman.
'Fire Country' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS
Things are going well in Fire Country. CBS announced that the firefighter drama will return for a second season after becoming broadcast television's most-viewed new series. Executive produced by ten-time Emmy-winning television giant Jerry Bruckheimer, the series centers on Seal Team's Max Thieriot who plays a young convict named Bode Donovan seeking redemption, and a shorter sentence, by joining the prison release firefighting program. The program pairs inmates up with veteran firefighters to battle the unpredictable and deadly wildfires of Northern California.
‘Ghosts’ Season 2 Review: CBS Sitcom Illuminates Witty Spirit With Midseason Premiere
After spooking up a series high of 7 million viewers with its two-part, holiday-themed episode this past December, Ghosts returns on CBS Thursday night for its midseason premiere, and the single-camera comedy continues to prove it’s the gift that keeps on giving. The bubbly, primetime darling has become a kaleidoscope of comedy across the network landscape thanks to its unique characters, sharp dialogue, and wholesome moments. Reinventing itself as a strong series outside its BBC One inspiration of the same name and diverging from its source material most naturally, the richly funny Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created unicorn continues to demonstrate it’s one of the best sitcoms from the past decade. In celebration of its 2023 return, Collider got a chance to watch the first three episodes made available for the press, but don’t worry — no spoilers are ahead.
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Max Thieriot on 'Fire Country's Success & Why Authenticity Is So Important
The CBS freshman series Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by creator/star/executive producer Max Thieriot) who, after burning down his own life and ending up with a five-year prison sentence, finds himself back in his hometown in a release program that gives him the chance to prove he’s deserving of reduced time. Teamed up with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires constantly tests Bode’s strength, resolve and determination, but it can also help him achieve the redemption that he’s looking for.
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
First Images of 'Lucky Hank' Show Bob Odenkirk in New AMC Series
As part of its move to ramp up production for its upcoming series starring Bob Odenkirk in its lead role, AMC Networks has announced that its series adaptation of the 1997 novel Straight Man written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo has undergone a name change. Originally also titled Straight Man, the series set to premiere in the spring of 2023 will be known as Lucky Hank per TVLine. In addition to the title change, the series has also released the first images featuring Odenkirk and the rest of the cast.
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
'Ghosts': Why the CBS Sitcom Needs More Sasappis
Welcome to Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts, a CBS adaptation of the popular UK series of the same name, where a number of ghostly residents aim to haunt you and living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seek to make your stay a pleasant one. Since Sam and Jay moved in, they have befriended the ghostly inhabitants on the main floor of the Woodstone — namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) — and kept their distance from the cholera ghosts in the basement or the teenage attic girl who wakes up once a year to cause mischief.
'The Silence' Trailer Reveals an Investigative Series Inspired by Harrowing Truths [Exclusive]
Topic shared with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller series The Silence. Much like many other European series on the platform, this new one feels like an edge-of-your-seat thriller that invites you to investigate some intriguing mysteries. In this one, a woman’s niece is abducted and, as she starts looking for the missing teenage girl, she uncovers shocking evidence of human trafficking – and it’s all based on real-life events. Topic also revealed to us when The Silence premieres on the platform: In just a couple of weeks, on January 19.
Devastating milestone in missing Maya Millete case as her sister reveals eerie details about their last conversation
MAYA Millete's sister has spoken out two years after her sibling's disappearance to reveal a chilling detail about their final conversation. The 39-year-old mother of three young children vanished in early January 2021 from her home in Chula Vista, California. As The U.S. Sun previously reported, Maya was officially reported...
'The Last of Us’: Pedro Pascal on the Differences Between Joel and 'The Mandalorian's Din Djarin
The premiere of The Last of Us is right around the corner, and it's safe to say that the series is one of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations ever. Based on Naughty Dog's Playstation games of the same name, The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl believed to be immune to a world-ending virus, as they journey across the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Ahead of the series' debut on HBO later this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss what it was like stepping into the roles of such already beloved characters.
Enid Is the Perfect Partner in Crime to Wednesday
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Wednesday. Netflix’s Wednesday, created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar based on the characters from Charles Addams, takes the audience along for a new story with the titular heroine and her eccentric family. When Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) is expelled from her high school — after nearly murdering some boys who were tormenting her younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) — she is forced by her parents Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán) to attend their alma mater, the place they fell in love: Nevermore Academy. Wednesday protests, but it is of no use as no other school will take her in.
Nicolas Cage Reveals the Plot of ‘Face/Off’ 2 [Exclusive]
Last year's release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave Nicolas Cage fans the chance to revisit his most iconic roles in an incredibly entertaining, self-aware way. The finished product was a masterpiece and the only way you could truly pay tribute, in cinematic form, to one of Hollywood's last true originals. One of the roles that was prominently featured in the film was his role as Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
New ‘Beau Is Afraid' Poster Reveals Multiple Versions of Joaquin Phoenix
A new poster for Beau Is Afraid reveals Ari Aster's mysterious new project will feature multiple versions of Joaquin Phoenix. Previously known as Disappointment Blvd., Beau Is Afraid is the third movie Aster makes with indie darling A24, after Hereditary and Midsommar. So far, we don’t know much about Aster’s...
'Treason' and 9 Spy and Secret Agent Shows on Netflix
There's nothing more exciting than a spy thriller to warm up the blood and glue people to their seats. The tension and suspense of a well-made secret agent movie or TV series can be palpable, and that's the excitement of it. Netflix has consistently put out great shows where there's...
'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch Promises More Backstory in the New Trilogy
I love The Strangers. It’s one of my favorite horror movies of all time. It’s a no-frills, extremely well-executed story that’s guaranteed to haunt your dreams courtesy of the killers’ motivation; “because you were home.” Why remake a genre classic that thrives off such simple, chilling storytelling?
