fox17.com
Clarksville Police searching for three young men accused of vandalism, trespassing
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are searching for three young men that vandalized and trespassed into condos. The suspects are accused of causing extensive damage, Clarksville Police report. The three individuals trespassed into two unoccupied condos on Hornbuckle Road. Police say they may live in the area.
wgnsradio.com
15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29
(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
fox17.com
Metro Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Youth Services detectives are searching for a man who is wanting on sexual battery charges for allegedly touching a 13-year-old inappropriately. Metro Police report 41-year-old Jeremiah Timon Abel is accused of having inappropriate contact with his friend's daughter while in teenager's bedroom. Abel is wanted...
fox17.com
Police: Nashville man stabbed twice in Franklin, suspect arrested
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 35-year-old Franklin man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man Tuesday night. Franklin Police say Michael Fleming is charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a 21-year-old Nashville man outside of a public housing unit on West Main Street. Police say the two were acquaintances.
WKRN
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
WSMV
Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
Grammy-winning recording engineer killed by police after allegedly holding family at gunpoint
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police killed a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer after he allegedly held his family at gunpoint. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Mark Capps woke his wife and stepdaughter at 3 a.m. on Thursday and held them at gunpoint in the living room, WZTV reported. Police said Capps threatened to kill both women if they tried to call for help.
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
fox17.com
18-year-old wanted for shooting teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he shot a teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville. James Webster had been walking out of Resha's Market at 717 25th Avenue North when he was shot. He suffered critical injuries after Kevion Davis fired nearly 15 rounds, say police.
Fourth murder of the year, Nashville police investigate dead man left in grass
The resident shot early Thursday morning in the parking lot of Residences at Stonebrook Apartments, 316 Hickory Trace Drive, has been identified as Lubunga Lumenge. He died at the scene.
wgnsradio.com
Unknown Man Allegedly Breaks Into Local Preschool, Stays for Over an Hour, Stealing Food, an iPad and a Gift Card
(Murfreesboro, TN) A burglary that occurred late last year remains under investigation. Evidently, the crime took place just 9-days before Christmas at a location few would think would ever be a target for burglary… a preschool for children. Police report the break-in happened on December 16, 2022 at Stepping...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ arrested on separate charges for rape, burglary
Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list were taken into custody this week on charges of rape and burglary.
fox17.com
Data shows Metro Police take over an hour to respond to calls on average
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — If you need police assistance in Nashville, you might be waiting awhile. Data from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) shows average police response times are up year over year. The data shows it took officers an average of 73 minutes to respond to calls...
Woman shot in vehicle following argument at Midtown Nashville bar
The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. at the intersection of West End Avenue and 16th Avenue North.
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
fox17.com
Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:04 a.m.)--Adam Ludy has been found and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is...
Man accused of kidnapping, assault wanted by Clarksville police
A Clarksville man is wanted for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend on Christmas Eve.
