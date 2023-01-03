ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

wgnsradio.com

15-Year Old Kayden Lynn Watkins--Missing Since Dec. 29

(MURFREESBORO) The mother of a 15-year old girl told police that her daughter has not been seen since Dec. 29, 2022. Kayden Lynn Watkins has an extensive history of running away. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and white shoes. Kayden is known to frequent the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police searching for man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Youth Services detectives are searching for a man who is wanting on sexual battery charges for allegedly touching a 13-year-old inappropriately. Metro Police report 41-year-old Jeremiah Timon Abel is accused of having inappropriate contact with his friend's daughter while in teenager's bedroom. Abel is wanted...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Nashville man stabbed twice in Franklin, suspect arrested

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 35-year-old Franklin man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man Tuesday night. Franklin Police say Michael Fleming is charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a 21-year-old Nashville man outside of a public housing unit on West Main Street. Police say the two were acquaintances.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash puts spotlight on dangerous Murfreesboro road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two people were killed in a car crash on Fortress Boulevard in Murfreesboro, a nearby neighborhood is calling attention to how dangerous they feel the road has become. Murfreesboro Police say in the last two years, 20 people have been injured in crashes on Fortress...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Names of Those Involved in Tuesday Double Fatality Accident Released - Murfreesboro Police Investigation Continues

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) investigators have identified the two victims in Tuesday night's fatal crash on Fortress Blvd. According to authorities, 68-year-old Larry Pitts of Murfreesboro, a disabled passenger, and 38-year-old Daniel Dea of Murfreesboro, both died from injuries after the crash.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSB Radio

Grammy-winning recording engineer killed by police after allegedly holding family at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Police killed a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer after he allegedly held his family at gunpoint. The Metro Nashville Police Department said Mark Capps woke his wife and stepdaughter at 3 a.m. on Thursday and held them at gunpoint in the living room, WZTV reported. Police said Capps threatened to kill both women if they tried to call for help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

18-year-old wanted for shooting teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 18-year-old man is wanted for attempted murder after police say he shot a teen fugitive multiple times in Nashville. James Webster had been walking out of Resha's Market at 717 25th Avenue North when he was shot. He suffered critical injuries after Kevion Davis fired nearly 15 rounds, say police.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
fox17.com

Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:04 a.m.)--Adam Ludy has been found and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

