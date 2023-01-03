Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Collider
'Perry Mason' Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the New Season
After a three-year hiatus, HBO's Perry Mason finally returns for its second season. This series is the latest work about famous criminal defense lawyer Perry Mason, a character who was first created by author Erle Stanley Gardner. Whereas other tales about Perry Mason start with the character as an idealistic lawyer, this adaptation is a gritty origin story set in Depression-era Los Angeles and follows Mason, played by Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys (The Americans), as a morally grey private investigator who eventually becomes a lawyer in a last-ditch effort to salvage a case he's working on. Even though it was originally conceived as a limited series, HBO announced in 2020 that Perry Mason would indeed be renewed for a second season. We've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that answers all the questions you may have about Perry Mason Season 2, including when it's being released, who's in it, and what it's about.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
Heels Season 2: Stephen Amell Offers Timetable for Delayed Episodes
Starz renewed the wrestling drama Heels for Season 2 back in November 2021, and yet new episodes have not premiered. Series star Stephen Amell, in his latest guest appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You, gave an update on the heavily delayed new season, assuring fans that Season 2 will be released at some point. “Heels is coming out eventually,” Amell said, noting that he anticipates new episodes coming in the “first or second quarter of 2023.” According to the actor, the delay is the result of Lionsgate splitting from Starz, which they acquired back in 2016 for $4.4 billion. “They are now...
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (December 23)
Happy Holidays, one and all! It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and not just because sleigh bells are ringing. Almost all of the major streaming services have dropped at least one headline-grabbing movie or TV show this weekend, so there really has never been a better time to plonk yourself in front of the television and catch something new.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
ComicBook
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Collider
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
‘BMF’ Universe Expanding With Three Spinoffs In The Works From Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shared plans to expand the BMF universe with three spinoffs at the show’s Season 2 premiere on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Jackson teased the universe will be dubbed “BMF Immortal.” Related Story ‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health Related Story Lionsgate International SVP Marc Lorber To Exit Related Story 'Dangerous Liaisons,' 'Becoming Elizabeth' & 'Step Up' Pulled From Starz As Streaming Removals Become More Widespread It’s early days yet and planning is ongoing, Deadline hears. Titles and details regarding the focus of the spinoffs will be announced at a later date. Even though Jackson did...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch to Star in New Netflix Series
Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially found his next project. On Wednesday, it was announced (via a report from Variety) that Cumberbatch is set to star in Eric, a six-episode limited series set to arrive on Netflix. The show would be set in 1980's New York, and would star Cumberbatch as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America's most popular children's show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way home.
Polygon
The biggest new and returning TV shows coming in 2023
If you thought 2022 was a big year for TV — well, it was. But that doesn’t mean 2023 doesn’t have a whole lot to pack in on its own. Ask just about anybody and they’ll tell you that the world of television is a lot to keep up with these days. There’s a seemingly never-ending pile of new shows, returning shows, and (god help us) shows we keep meaning to catch up on, in addition to all the best movies, games, anime, and books of last year. While no one can simply give us all “more time” just willy-nilly, there are certainly ways to make 2023 the year you’re (mostly) on top of new releases.
ComicBook
Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II First Look Released
Mel Brooks' History of the World Part II is finally arriving, over forty years after the iconic comedic film History of the World, Part I in 1981. For this second installment, the format has been flipped from feature film to limited series (8 episodes), and now there's a gallery of first-look photos from History of the World Part II to share! Check them out over at EW by hitting the link below!
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)
True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. “Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
M3GAN Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About 2023’s First Horror Movie
M3GAN opens in theaters this weekend, here’s what critics have to say about this year’s first horror movie.
Collider
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
ComicBook
Rings of Power Season 2 Rumor Teases Arrival of Controversial Tolkien Character
Amazon Prime has already begun filming the second season of their hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and minus a few casting changes, everything is looking great. Game of Thrones veteran Joseph Mawle, who played the Orc leader Adar, has been replaced by Sam Hazeldine. Mawle even released a statement about his exit and wished the cast and crew the best of luck for season two. Not much is currently known about the plot of the second season of Rings of Power, but if a new rumor is to be believed, it will feature a very controversial character. According to TheOneRing.Net, Tom Bombadil will appear during the next season. Tom Bombadil is an integral character in Tolkien lore, but was completely absent from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings movies. Now, as with every rumor these days, this should be taken with a grain of salt until someone from the series confirms it.
Comments / 0