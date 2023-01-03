ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Dave Schleiger
1d ago

well the crime Kabal will continue as long as Wheeler is running the police bureau and Antifa will have a pass. Good job Teddy.

melanie emerson
1d ago

Teddy, you are the reason why PORTLAND is such a cesspool, you and that woman. They get rid of her your next. Wake up Portland there has to be someone better!!!

Melissa Sauret-Hamman
1d ago

Wheeler you need to go!!!! You are prime example of what NOT TO BE! You are not a leader but you are a LOSER!!!

KGW

Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
WWEEK

Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.

Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
thereflector.com

County agrees to deal on railroad lease

Clark County has approved an agreement with the operator for much of its county-owned railroad after years of legal disputes. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Clark County Council voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve a contract with Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad (PVJR). The company operates a portion of the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad that runs from Vancouver into deep northeast Clark County.
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
WWEEK

How to Save Portland

Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
thereflector.com

Clark County Sheriff John Horch sworn in

Clark County has a new sheriff and he knows the territory. On Dec. 22, Sheriff John Horch was sworn in during a ceremony at a packed hearing room at the county public service center. Horch, the chief criminal deputy for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, won the November election against Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds after he got about 54.5% of the vote.
WWEEK

Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.

Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
kptv.com

New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
