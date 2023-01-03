Read full article on original website
Dave Schleiger
1d ago
well the crime Kabal will continue as long as Wheeler is running the police bureau and Antifa will have a pass. Good job Teddy.
Reply(2)
7
melanie emerson
1d ago
Teddy, you are the reason why PORTLAND is such a cesspool, you and that woman. They get rid of her your next. Wake up Portland there has to be someone better!!!
Reply
3
Melissa Sauret-Hamman
1d ago
Wheeler you need to go!!!! You are prime example of what NOT TO BE! You are not a leader but you are a LOSER!!!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Related
Portland mayor changes who will oversee housing and homelessness in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city council started the new year on a lighter note Wednesday morning. Newest commissioner Rene Gonzalez was welcomed by a round of applause as he took the seat formerly occupied by Jo Ann Hardesty. Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Commissioner Dan Ryan as he stepped into the role of council president.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, cagey and on crutches, hobbles into first City Council meeting of the year
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler hobbled into council chambers Wednesday morning, using a pair of black forearm crutches to slowly make his way to the dais during the City Council’s first meeting of the year. Wheeler and his staff were cagey about the mayor’s condition, despite repeated questions from The...
WWEEK
We Asked New Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson About Homelessness and Budget Priorities
Two days before she took office as the newest Multnomah County chair, we sat down with Jessica Vega Pederson in her new office on the sixth floor of the county building in Southeast Portland. The topic: homelessness. We asked Pederson about Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to set up six mega-tent...
Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
Town halls set on controversial Metro land swap for development
Two town halls are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.
ijpr.org
Rep. Salinas, other Oregon freshman US lawmakers, can’t begin work until speaker chosen
Congresswoman-elect Andrea Salinas represents Oregon’s 6th district. The state’s newest district covers parts of Southwest Portland and the Willamette Valley. But Salinas can’t be sworn in until House Republicans choose their next leader. OPB’s All Things Considered Host Tiffany Camhi spoke with Salinas about what this could...
WWEEK
Substance Abuse Is Rampant on the Streets. Require Providers to Coordinate Services.
Problem: Substance abuse is rampant on the streets. Idea: Require providers to coordinate services. Nobody wants the titles Oregon currently holds: According to federal stats, we’re No. 1 in the abuse of meth and prescription opioids. Combine that with one of the nation’s highest rates of unsheltered homelessness and you have a disaster.
WWEEK
Downtown Offices Are Empty. Offer a Tax Abatement for Developers Who Turn Them Into Apartments.
Problem: Downtown offices are empty. Idea: Offer a 20-year tax abatement for developers who turn those buildings into apartments. Over the past two years, Portland’s downtown core has become a shell of its former self. This summer, 55% fewer downtown workers walked the streets on any given day than before the pandemic. Boarded-up storefronts line the sidewalks, and dozens of office buildings sit mostly empty.
thereflector.com
County agrees to deal on railroad lease
Clark County has approved an agreement with the operator for much of its county-owned railroad after years of legal disputes. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Clark County Council voted 4-0 with one abstention to approve a contract with Portland Vancouver Junction Railroad (PVJR). The company operates a portion of the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad that runs from Vancouver into deep northeast Clark County.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Republicans Hate McCarthy, "Cagey" Wheeler on Crutches, and Goodbye Sweet Alex! ❤️
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! As we know,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: FDA Allows Abortion Pills To Be Dispensed by Pharmacies, and Once More—but Not for Much Longer—Portland’s City Bureau Musical Chairs
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon. January IS HERE, Portland....
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
WWEEK
How to Save Portland
Now is the moment for Portland to shake things up. You can practically taste the appetite for change in the air. In the past year, Portland voters have approved a complete overhaul of city government, combining several reforms into a recipe that’s never been cooked up anywhere else. Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is trying something nearly everyone scoffed at: moving people now sleeping on the streets into 250-capacity encampments.
'I haven’t been able to stop': More potent, addictive form of meth impacts Portland’s homeless population
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two men smoked meth out of a glass pipe on the corner of Northwest 4th Avenue and Glisan Street in Portland's Old Town on a dry December morning. One sat in a wheelchair while the other kneeled on a piece of cardboard covered in drugs, a banana, old shoes and a green-and-black scarf.
thereflector.com
Clark County Sheriff John Horch sworn in
Clark County has a new sheriff and he knows the territory. On Dec. 22, Sheriff John Horch was sworn in during a ceremony at a packed hearing room at the county public service center. Horch, the chief criminal deputy for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, won the November election against Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds after he got about 54.5% of the vote.
Law firm for alleged church abuse victims pushes back on dismissal motion
MAINE, USA — The law firm representing more than a dozen alleged victims of child sexual abuse by leaders in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is pushing back against efforts to dismiss the cases. On Tuesday, attorneys with the firm Berman & Simmons, which represents 13 clients that...
WWEEK
Downtown Is a Ghost Town. Create a Six-Block Carless Square in the Heart of Portland.
Problem: Downtown is a ghost town. Idea: Create a six-block Carless Square in the heart of Portland. Urban planners have long said foot traffic is the key ingredient of a healthy, thriving downtown core. Right now, that’s exactly what Portland is missing. Some downtown blocks, like those along Broadway,...
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
WWEEK
Oregon’s Schools Produce Woeful Results. Use Purse Strings to Hold School Districts Accountable.
Problem: Oregon’s schools produce woeful results. Idea: Use purse strings to hold school districts accountable. Oregon’s schools underperform those in peer states in terms of elementary and high school reading rates, graduation rates, length of school year, and a variety of other measures—and Portland historically underperforms the state’s other large districts.
kptv.com
New details emerge on downtown Portland historic church fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There are new details emerging about the massive fire that burned the Old Portland Korean Church in downtown Portland. The blaze erupted just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and it took 80 firefighters to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses who live and work nearby say the...
Comments / 13