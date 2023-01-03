Read full article on original website
FOX23′s partnership with Tulsa Crime Stoppers was a success in 2022
TULSA, Okla. — As 2022 has wrapped, FOX23 will continue partnering with Crime Stoppers in 2023 to work toward a safer community. FOX23 spoke with Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert about this partnership that began last year. Arrests were made and crimes were solved. 2022 was a success...
Police investigate shooting at midtown Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg at the Park Place Apartments in midtown. Officers at the scene told FOX23 they are investigating two crime scenes at the complex. One crime scene near the building is where the shooting happened. The second crime scene was near a car at the complex, and officers found the victim there.
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed, a Tulsa man who caused the death of an 18-year-old and seriously injured a second teenager after instigating a shooting in north Tulsa pleaded guilty in court. Sir Michael Morgan Jr., 19, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country. Morgan...
Broken Arrow Police asking public’s help finding stolen ATVs
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The owner of a stolen cargo trailer with four all-terrain vehicles, valuing a total of about $100,000, is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will get his property returned to him. The owner declined an interview and Broken Arrow Police have not released...
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
City officials tour Tulsa facilities, Performing Arts Center in need of safety protocol upgrades
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa PAC) is making the case for why city leaders need to allocate a portion of the $115 million in funding for capital improvement projects. The funding can be used to improve facilities like Tulsa PAC, along with police and fire headquarters.
Outdoor retailer announces new store in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A specialty outdoor retailer announced it’s adding a new location to west Tulsa. REI Co-op will open a new store at West 71st Street and Elwood Avenue, which will be its second location in the state. The store’s other location is in Oklahoma City.
2022 for Tulsa was warmer and drier than average
TULSA, Okla. — Last year brought a full range of weather to the Tulsa area and Oklahoma as a whole. Our temperatures ranged from 108 degrees on July 19 to 0 degrees on Dec. 22. Averaged altogether, 2022 was warmer than average by 0.7 degrees. The 27 days at or above the century mark this summer certainly contributed to that trend.
Saint Francis Warren Clinic opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 3, hundreds gathered at the newly built Warren Clinic in Owasso for dedication and blessing at 11610 North 137th East Ave. “I think it’s really an important milestone for the clinic,” said Brent Dennis, chief medical officer. Forty-eight thousand square feet...
60 dogs removed from puppy mill by Humane Society of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa shared photos of a “puppy mill” their team rescued 60 dogs from. “This is an illegal breeding operation,” The Human Society posted the photos on Facebook. “Dogs are poorly housed and used for breeding. They receive little to no medical care. They spend their entire lives outdoors with no human interaction beyond being fed … if that.”
Tulsa mass honors Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — A special mass was held in downtown Tulsa to honor the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected pope at age 78 and took the name Benedict XVI. He served as pope from 2005 to 2013 and was the first pope to resign from the papacy in almost 600 years, according to a release from the Diocese of Tulsa.
Catoosa Public Schools asking voters for additional $9 million bond for new elementary school
CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa Public Schools (CPS) is asking voters to approve an additional $9 million bond proposal next month, in hopes of including Pre-K and kindergarten classrooms in the new elementary school that’s under construction. The school district has looked at reducing the size of their new...
