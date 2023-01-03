Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman Joins Taylor Sheridan's Espionage Series 'Lioness'
Early last year, Paramount+ announced a new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan titled Lioness with Nicole Kidman attached to executive produce. Well, now it has been revealed that the Academy Award-winning actress will also find herself in front of the camera for the series. Kidman has joined a cast that already includes Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.
'Wednesday': Netflix Hints at Season 2 Renewal in Cryptic Tweet
Netflix’s Wednesday has become a cultural phenomenon! Tim Burton’s vision coupled with Jenna Ortega’s performance has mesmerized fans across the globe making the series one of the streamer's most viewed shows. With so much love and appreciation, the renewal for Season 2 is only a matter of when, and it looks like the announcement is coming soon.
Every Character in 'The Last of Us' Series Who is Not in the Games
Falling in line with the ever-popular concept of post-apocalyptic stories, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us video game series is unique in its take. For anyone unfamiliar, the game's story takes place 20 years into a future where humanity has been ravaged by mutated Cordyceps. Players follow the main protagonist, Joel Miller, who has been tasked with transporting and protecting the world's last hope against the fungal parasites, a 14-year-old girl names Ellie Williams. After its 2013 launch, it was only inevitable that the television and movie industry would pick it up and adopt it as its own. Flash forward to today and we've found ourselves within a short time of its premiere, fittingly, on HBO. The story is being adapted by the team of the original creator, Nick Druckmann and Chernobyl alumni, Craig Mazin. While there will be plenty maintained of what the game's fans are familiar with, both collaborators have already made clear that it will "deviate greatly."
Do I Need to Play 'The Last of Us' Before the Show Comes Out?
Roger Ebert once said that movies “are like a machine that generates empathy,” and that’s a beautiful thing. He also once said that video games “can never be art,” and this wasn’t as well-received. In fact, his opinion had a profound impact on the rather excitable population of those who play games. For so long, they’ve desired outside recognition, for someone to proclaim that these things were no longer toys. Finally, in 2013, they got The Last of Us. Sure, there was Super Metroid, Half-Life 2, Shadow of the Colossus, but The Last of Us was cinema. It was well-written, well-acted, and closer to Breaking Bad than Call of Duty. It won countless perfect scores and awards for Game of the Year. Empire magazine called it “gaming’s Citizen Kane moment.” HBO is turning it into a TV show!
Colin Farrell Talks Decision to Make 'The Penguin' Series
Matt Reeves’ The Batman not only gave us a new iteration of the Dark Knight but also a slew of characters that need to be explored further. One among them getting that treatment is Collin Farrell's Oscar Cobblepot aka the Penguin, whose story will continue on HBO Max with his stand-alone series, The Penguin. In the 2022 movie, he was still not the crime kingpin of Gotha,m but Falcone's chief lieutenant who operates the Iceberg Lounge. But after Falcone’s death, a power vacuum has been created for him to rise, which will be explored in the upcoming series. In a recent chat with Variety, Farrell revealed that he starts filming the series in February as well as revealing the inspiration behind exploring the character further.
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
'The Walking Dead: Dead City': Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know so Far About the Spin-Off
Is There a Release Date for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. Is There a Trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City?. For zombie lovers everywhere, The Walking Dead has been a staple favorite. Following a group of zombie apocalypse survivors who are just trying to stay alive among threats from both the undead (dubbed walkers) and what's left of an unhinged remaining society, The Walking Dead utilizes its story to showcase the human condition under critical circumstances. It's meant to move viewers emotionally, not just to scare them. Spawned from the graphic novel series of the same name, The Walking Dead gained gradual popularity after its first few seasons and ended up the most watched of any cable or broadcast series. It was nominated for many awards, including a Golden Globe Award. Ending with eleven seasons, the final episode of The Walking Dead aired on November 20, 2022, but fans haven't been left hanging. Since 2015, The Walking Dead has spawned three spin-off series: Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. More spin-offs are set to keep the franchise going, including Daryl Dixon, starring Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus, reprising his role as Daryl trying to put together the missing pieces of how he ended up in Europe, and the untitled Rick & Michonne spin-off series, following Danai Gurira's and Andrew Lincoln's Walking Dead characters. The kickoff of these new franchise additions starts with The Walking Dead: Dead City, hitting the small screen this Spring.
Daenerys Targaryen and 9 'Game of Thrones' Characters Who Had Dissapointing Endings
Releasing on HBO in 2011, Game of Thrones dominated popular culture in the 2010s. Based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, the series followed a complex web of political intrigue and strange magic as noble families vied for power and dominance in an unforgiving world. This cut-throat setting resulted in a number of memorable and well-written characters.
All the ‘Glass Onion’ Easter Eggs Hidden in Rian Johnson’s Mystery
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Mysteries are always a delight to watch, especially when we have all the clues we need to solve them ourselves. But, sometimes, the clues aren’t hiding exactly where we think they should. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit movie Knives Out, there are numerous little details scattered throughout that might help viewers figure out what’s going on before detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig)—or just as quick as him. Then there are also those details that don’t add much to the plot, but sure make Glass Onion a much more rewarding and entertaining watch. In case you’ve seen the film, but still have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a list of all the clues, cameos, and Easter eggs that you might have missed.
'The Last of Us’: Pedro Pascal on the Differences Between Joel and 'The Mandalorian's Din Djarin
The premiere of The Last of Us is right around the corner, and it's safe to say that the series is one of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations ever. Based on Naughty Dog's Playstation games of the same name, The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a young girl believed to be immune to a world-ending virus, as they journey across the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Ahead of the series' debut on HBO later this month, Collider's own Christina Radish sat down with lead actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to discuss what it was like stepping into the roles of such already beloved characters.
New 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Image Shows Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Making Promises
The anticipation is high for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance which will be the final installment in the franchise led by the actor. Based on Tatum’s own experience as a stripper in Tampa, Florida, the franchise gave fans many memorable moments and dance numbers and the final feature is prepping the franchise to go out with a bang. To ramp up the fans’ expectations, USA Today has unveiled a new look at Tatum and Salma Hayek from the upcoming feature. Without giving any context, the image sees the duo holding pinkies in a setting that seems to be a London club. With mischievous smiles on their faces, it is evident that they are up to something.
Tom Hanks Talks 'A Man Called Otto,' Why It's Special, and His Fake Movie ‘Collider’ With Dwayne Johnson
In director Marc Forster’s comedy-drama, A Man Called Otto, Academy Award-winning actor, Tom Hanks, stars as the titular grouchy widower. Based on the New York bestseller by author Frederik Backman, the movie centers around Otto Anderson, a man who seems to have lost his patience with society when he lost his wife. It’s only when a noisy, friendly family moves in next door that he begins to rediscover what it means to truly be alive.
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
Chelsea Handler Revolution: 10 of the Comedian's Most Memorable Projects
She may be polarizing, but Chelsea Handler is not afraid to lose (or gain) fans by speaking her truth. For years, she has used her position and voice to condemn racism, sexism and homophobia. Utilizing multiple platforms, Handler continues to make a name for herself as she puts a humorous spin on uncomfortable topics.
'Ghosts': Brandon Scott Jones on the Show's Masterful Blend of Big Laughs & Robust Character Arcs
Brandon Scott Jones is officially a two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in Ghosts last year and now, not only did he snag another nomination in that category, but the show overall is nominated for Best Comedy Series.
'Vikings: Valhalla' Creator Jeb Stuart & Cast on Where Season 2 Will Take Us & Plans for Future Seasons
If you missed out on Collider’s early screening for the Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 premiere, you’re in luck! You’ll still have to wait until January 12 to find out where our Viking heroes stand following the Battle for Kattegut, but read on for everything we learned from writer and creator Jeb Stuart and stars Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter during Collider’s Q&A with Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub.
First Images of 'Lucky Hank' Show Bob Odenkirk in New AMC Series
As part of its move to ramp up production for its upcoming series starring Bob Odenkirk in its lead role, AMC Networks has announced that its series adaptation of the 1997 novel Straight Man written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo has undergone a name change. Originally also titled Straight Man, the series set to premiere in the spring of 2023 will be known as Lucky Hank per TVLine. In addition to the title change, the series has also released the first images featuring Odenkirk and the rest of the cast.
'Ghosts': Why the CBS Sitcom Needs More Sasappis
Welcome to Woodstone Bed and Breakfast on Ghosts, a CBS adaptation of the popular UK series of the same name, where a number of ghostly residents aim to haunt you and living owners Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) seek to make your stay a pleasant one. Since Sam and Jay moved in, they have befriended the ghostly inhabitants on the main floor of the Woodstone — namely, Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), Flower (Sheila Carrasco), Thorfinn (Devan Long), Pete (Richie Moriarty), and Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) — and kept their distance from the cholera ghosts in the basement or the teenage attic girl who wakes up once a year to cause mischief.
'Willow' Just Showed Us How Much Better It Can Get
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Willow.As a fan of 1988’s Willow, it's painful to admit that the Disney+ series has been disappointing on a weekly basis. Despite a formidable cast, Willow rushes through the story, spitting out fantasy concepts it never explains while denying the characters the chance to have significant emotional growth. While each member of Willow’s (Warwick Davis) new adventuring party seems to have had a lot to do in the last six episodes, they have often been reduced to a single personality trait as they jump from location to location and meet the new dangers of the week. That’s why Episode 7, “Beyond the Shattering Sea,” feels like a breath of fresh air.
