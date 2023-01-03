ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Looking ahead to the 2023 West Michigan music scene

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re kicking off a new segment that you’ll see monthly here on eightWest, centered around all things West Michigan music! There’s no better person to turn to for all of this than the editor and publisher of Local Spins – John Sinkevics.
2023's Top West Michigan construction projects announced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter in West Michigan can leave our roads covered in white, but the spring can bring a different hazard... That's right, construction season is closer than you think, and that means lane restrictions, slow downs, closures, and traffic backups will be here before you know it! While MDOT has the resources to keep you aware of ongoing projects with the MI Drive website, we have the list of projects set to improve the roads in West Michigan before they start to impact your commute.
Get a new camper or RV before camping season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know in the state of Michigan, you’re never more than a half hour away from a state park or state forest campground? Camping has grown in popularity over the years and next week, you get a chance to check out campers and RVs in the warm of DeVos Place.
Indoor farmers market returning to Holland

The Holland Farmers Market Indoor Market is returning to the Holland Civic Center Saturday. More than 20 vendors will be participating in the market throughout the season, providing a wide range of fresh produce, specialty foods and drinks. (Jan. 4, 2023) Indoor farmers market returning to Holland. The Holland Farmers...
This Fast and Icy Outdoor Experience Makes a Great MI Day Trip

Add some excitement to your cold and boring winter with this quick day trip. For many Michiganders, the winter time can feel like a long, cold, depressing, and miserable time. Hitting the slopes or jumping on a snowmobile can be pricy as well. However, if you need a little bit of excitement but don't want to commit to buying all that pricy equipment, take a trip to Muskegon.
Weekend Fun Guide 1/6-1/8

The weekend is here! There are plenty of fun things happening in Grand Rapids this weekend! If you are looking for something fun to do with your family, there are plenty of free and affordable events taking place!. This weekend’s top picks!. 1. World of Winter. The World of...
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan

A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
“Six” hits Broadway Grand Rapids next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re giving you a sneak peek of an award winning Broadway show that’s coming to Grand Rapids next week. “Six” has won 23 awards including a Tony for best original score and stars six amazing women portraying wives of Henry the 8th. It’s been receiving rave reviews on stages across the country. Today we’re joined by Didi Romero, who plays Katherine Howard, to talk about the production!
World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids

This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returning to downtown Grand Rapids. This weekend, one of the largest winter festivals in the Midwest returns to downtown Grand Rapids. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter: Starry...
Emmanuel Hospice gets funding for Pet Visitor Program

A hospice service in Grand Rapids has received funding for a program that unites pets with people who need comforting. (Jan. 5, 2023) Emmanuel Hospice gets funding for Pet Visitor Program. A hospice service in Grand Rapids has received funding for a program that unites pets with people who need...
